A Police Officer Who Choked A Black Man Days After New York Criminalized Chokeholds Has Been Arrested

An NYPD officer who was filmed choking a Black man days after New York state legislators passed a law banning authorities from using chokeholds has been arrested and will face felony charges.

Officer David Afanador, 39, turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday morning and was charged with second-degree strangulation and first-degree attempted strangulation, the NYPD said. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

The incident occurred in the 100th Precinct in Queens at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. Four police officers were dispatched to Rockaway Beach in response to a call that a man was screaming and yelling at people. When the officers arrived, Ricky Bellevue, 35, and two other people began taunting and heckling them.

At some point, according to a statement from the Queens district attorney's office, Bellevue made a move toward a trash can, which the officers interpreted as him reaching for a weapon. The move prompted the four officers to force Bellevue to the ground, where Afanador wrapped his arm around the man's neck.

On June 12, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that criminalizes the use of a chokehold or a similar restraint by police as a Class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The bill was named for Eric Garner, a Black man who died as a result of being held in a chokehold by the NYPD.

