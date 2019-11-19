Brace Yourselves, The Second "Cats" Movie Trailer Is Here

The new Cats trailer was released Tuesday, four long months after the first trailer lit the internet on fire back in July.

The star-studded movie, based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, opens Dec. 20 and features performances by Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen, and Rebel Wilson.



To recap: After a year of anticipation since the film adaptation was announced, the first trailer finally revealed how the movie turned all of those celebrities into literal cats using CGI — and the results were absolutely terrifying. There were some incredible tweets. It spawned horror remixes. Even furries were horrified by the human–cat hybrids.



So, obviously, everybody freaked out when the movie's official Twitter account announced that there would be a new trailer on Tuesday.