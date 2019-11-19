 Skip To Content
Brace Yourselves, The Second "Cats" Movie Trailer Is Here

The star-studded movie, based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, opens Dec. 25.

By Ellie Hall

Last updated on November 19, 2019, at 11:56 a.m. ET

Posted on November 19, 2019, at 11:07 a.m. ET

The new Cats trailer was released Tuesday, four long months after the first trailer lit the internet on fire back in July.

The star-studded movie, based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, opens Dec. 20 and features performances by Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen, and Rebel Wilson.

To recap: After a year of anticipation since the film adaptation was announced, the first trailer finally revealed how the movie turned all of those celebrities into literal cats using CGI — and the results were absolutely terrifying. There were some incredible tweets. It spawned horror remixes. Even furries were horrified by the human–cat hybrids.

So, obviously, everybody freaked out when the movie's official Twitter account announced that there would be a new trailer on Tuesday.

Twitter, I thought you should be the first to know. New CATS trailer tomorrow. Pass it on.
CATS @catsmovie

Twitter, I thought you should be the first to know. New CATS trailer tomorrow. Pass it on.

mentally preparing for a new CATS trailer
Kevin O'Keeffe 🦃 @kevinpokeeffe

mentally preparing for a new CATS trailer

I was going to see The Irishman again tomorrow but knowing the next Cats trailer is coming out, I can't risk being away from twitter for 3.5 hours
Henry @realHenryB

I was going to see The Irishman again tomorrow but knowing the next Cats trailer is coming out, I can’t risk being away from twitter for 3.5 hours

By the time Tuesday rolled around, the anticipation had reached feverish levels.

where the fuck is the CATS trailer
Adam Moussa @adamjmoussa

where the fuck is the CATS trailer

AND THEN IT HAPPENED.

Let's do this. 🐱✨
CATS @catsmovie

Let's do this. 🐱✨

And, predictably, everybody on Twitter lost their damn minds.

The Ring is a movie I think about a lot, because it effectively explains why I share things on Twitter. "Watch this thing that will kill you so that it does not kill me." Anyhoo, new CATS trailer. https://t.co/UKKTsPchUS
Matt Ufford @mattufford

The Ring is a movie I think about a lot, because it effectively explains why I share things on Twitter. "Watch this thing that will kill you so that it does not kill me." Anyhoo, new CATS trailer. https://t.co/UKKTsPchUS

There's a new Cats trailer... *resumes screaming in terror* AAAAAAAAAHHHHH!
Mathew Buck @FB_BMB

There's a new Cats trailer... *resumes screaming in terror* AAAAAAAAAHHHHH!

I just watched the new Cats trailer on the bus &amp; I felt like I was watching hentai
Nick Wiger @nickwiger

I just watched the new Cats trailer on the bus &amp; I felt like I was watching hentai

everyone trying to come up with the best CATS joke at once
Jackson McHenry @McHenryJD

everyone trying to come up with the best CATS joke at once

There's a *lot* more dancing in this one, which means...

as soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn't prepared for the reality of what that would look like...
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

as soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn't prepared for the reality of what that would look like...

"Folks, we heard and were deeply grateful for your feedback, and that's why this time we've made the cats even sexier."
Robbie Collin @robbiereviews

"Folks, we heard and were deeply grateful for your feedback, and that's why this time we've made the cats even sexier."

This new trailer finally gave a good look at Idris Elba as Macavity the Mystery Cat, and, well, people had questions.

What the fuck is going on with Idris Elba's cat body
Rachael Krishna @RachaelKrishna

What the fuck is going on with Idris Elba's cat body

I DON'T LIKE THE NAKED CAT FLESH
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

I DON'T LIKE THE NAKED CAT FLESH

me seeing Idris Elba's weird CGI cat body in the new CATS trailer
priscilla page @BBW_BFF

me seeing Idris Elba's weird CGI cat body in the new CATS trailer

Specifically, questions for director Tom Hooper.

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN CATS HAS A $300 MILLION BUDGET
🖤Angel 💜 #supportrottmnt @BaezAngelG

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN CATS HAS A $300 MILLION BUDGET

February 2019. Tom Hooper googles "what is cat"
Richard Lawson @rilaws

February 2019. Tom Hooper googles “what is cat”

It would appear that Tom Hooper's aesthetic choices on CATS were largely guided by the question "What if FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS hadn't been so easy on the eyes?"
Visionary Director Scott Wampler™ @ScottWamplerBMD

It would appear that Tom Hooper's aesthetic choices on CATS were largely guided by the question "What if FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS hadn't been so easy on the eyes?"

And, because it's 2019, there were a LOT of jokes about the Cats trailer and the Trump impeachment hearings, which resumed Tuesday morning.

CATS drops new trailer: 11:00am Impeachment hearing takes recess: 11:18am hmmm
David Wright @DavidWright_CNN

CATS drops new trailer: 11:00am Impeachment hearing takes recess: 11:18am hmmm

"Ranking Member, I request a brief recess to watch the CATS trailer which my counsel has told me just dropped."
Nicole Silverberg @nsilverberg

"Ranking Member, I request a brief recess to watch the CATS trailer which my counsel has told me just dropped."

But mostly, people are still scared.

Still applies to the latest #Cats trailer...
Jeremy Conrad @ManaByte

Still applies to the latest #Cats trailer...

Me: Idris Elba cat can't hurt you, Idris Elba cat isn't real Idris Elba cat:
Hannah Woodhead @goodjobliz

Me: Idris Elba cat can’t hurt you, Idris Elba cat isn’t real Idris Elba cat:

