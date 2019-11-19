Watch Live: Four Key Witnesses Are Testifying At Trump’s Impeachment Hearings
Four people will testify before the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams, Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison.
Four people are publicly testifying today before the House Intelligence Committee in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry.
At the heart of the inquiry are allegations that Trump and his associates were withholding long-standing American military aid to Ukraine unless the country's new presidential administration agreed to investigate Joe Biden, his family, and a false conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.
In the morning session:
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened to the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman, the National Security Council's Ukraine specialist, has testified in private that he was alarmed by the call.
- Jennifer Williams, a Russia expert working in Vice President Mike Pence's office. She was also listening on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy.
In the afternoon session:
- Kurt Volker, the special envoy to Ukraine who has since resigned. He said that he, along with European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, ran US policy to Ukraine outside of the normal channels — working with Trump associate Rudy Giuliani, who has no role in government.
- Tim Morrison, a White House National Security Council aide who has since resigned. He listened to the July 25 call but said he doesn't think anything was improper.
