Four people are publicly testifying today before the House Intelligence Committee in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry.

At the heart of the inquiry are allegations that Trump and his associates were withholding long-standing American military aid to Ukraine unless the country's new presidential administration agreed to investigate Joe Biden, his family, and a false conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

In the morning session:

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened to the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman, the National Security Council's Ukraine specialist, has testified in private that he was alarmed by the call.

Jennifer Williams, a Russia expert working in Vice President Mike Pence's office. She was also listening on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy.

In the afternoon session: