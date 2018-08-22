The Lawyer For The Man Charged With Killing Mollie Tibbetts Claimed He’s Here Legally. The Government Says He Is Not.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera registered to work under a false name, his employer revealed Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The lawyer for the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts sparked confusion Wednesday when he claimed in a court filing that his client was in the United States legally, contradicting what the government officials said the day before.

“The Government knows [Cristhian Bahena Rivera] has legal status,” lawyer Allan M. Richards wrote in a court filing. “Cristhian has complied with his documented status since arriving in the U.S.A. as a minor.”

But Richards was unable to back up the claim to BuzzFeed News in an interview, repeatedly refusing to directly answer what his client’s immigration status is.

“My client has bigger problems than his immigration status,” Richards said. “When we talk about documentation, that’s all subject to interpretation.”

On Tuesday, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Shawn Neudauer said Rivera, 24, was “an illegal alien from Mexico.”

And on Wednesday, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which oversees programs like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and work permits, told BuzzFeed News, "A search of records by USCIS revealed Rivera did not make any DACA requests nor were any grants given. We have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status."

A USCIS official said that their "immigration systems have no record of Rivera" — and that includes any work authorization documents.

President Donald Trump has made Rivera’s immigration status a political issue, saying it justifies his hard-line stance on immigration.