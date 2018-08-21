An Undocumented Immigrant Was Charged With Killing Missing Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts

Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, whose disappearance for more than a month set off a massive search, was found dead Tuesday in a cornfield after an undocumented immigrant charged with killing her led authorities to her body.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Tibbetts, law enforcement officials said.

Rick Rahn, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said investigators recently obtained security footage of Tibbetts jogging on July 18 from a local resident. That footage, he added, was “critical” to solving the disappearance.

“Through that we were able to identify a vehicle that we believed belonged to Mr. Rivera,” Rahn said. “From that we were able to track his patterns and the routes that he took. We were also able to find Mollie running on this video and we were able to determine that he was one of the last ones to have seen Mollie running.”

Rivera allegedly followed Tibbetts in his car and “circled around her a couple of times” before approaching her.

According to the criminal affidavit, Rivera abandoned his car and began to follow Tibbetts on foot.

“Defendant Rivera stated he parked the vehicle, got out and was running behind her and along side of her. Rivera stated she grabbed her phone and said ‘I’m gonna call the police.’”

After that, “Rivera said he then panicked and got mad and that he then ‘blocked’ his ‘memory’ which is what he does when he gets very upset and doesn’t remember anything after that until he came to at an intersection.”

Rivera told police that when he “came to,” he was in his car and Tibbetts’s body was in his trunk, adding that the side of her head was bloody.

After realizing that her body was in the trunk, the affidavit states Rivera carried Tibbetts into a nearby cornfield and covered her body with corn leaves.

When interviewed by police a month later, he was able to use his phone to determine where he had left the body and on Tuesday morning, he led police to Tibbetts’s remains.

Rivera is currently being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Tibbetts family said in a statement. “On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “lodged a detainer with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Christian Bahena-Rivera, 24, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested on murder charges,” spokesperson Shawn Neudauer said.

Detainers are requests that allow a law enforcement authority to maintain custody of an undocumented immigrant for up to 48 hours so ICE can potentially deport them.

According to his Facebook page, Rivera had lived in Iowa since at least 2013 and was originally from Mexico. Among selfies and posts about soccer, he shared an image of AK-47s — but it wasn’t a photo he’d taken and the guns weren’t his. The image appears in various videos and pages related to “narcocorridos,” the music genre celebrating the exploits of Mexican drug runners.