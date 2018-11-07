Trump's Endorsements Didn't Make A Big Difference On Election Night
President Donald Trump has hit the campaign trail or, more often than not, used his Twitter account and its 55 million followers to endorse dozens of candidates on the ballot in the 2018 midterm elections — some of them repeatedly.
Trump made it abundantly clear that this race is all about him — he said it before the votes were counted and after most of the results were in.
"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win," he tweeted.
Trump explicitly endorsed at least 94 candidates running for the House, Senate, or governor. Trump's record so far is: 47 wins and 33 losses, with 14 races to be determined. He endorsed some people in their primaries then supported them after.
Here's how Trump's chosen general election candidates fared in each race, organized alphabetically by state. Race winners were determined by the Associated Press.
(Note: Races in italics represent contests where Trump only endorsed candidates during the primaries.)
1. Alabama's 2nd District: Isner v. Roby:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Roby
WON: To be determined.
2. Alaska Governor: Begich v. Dunleavy:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Dunleavy
WON: To be determined
3. Arizona's 5th District: Greene v. Biggs:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Biggs
WON: Biggs
4. Arizona Senate: Sinema v. McSally:
TRUMP ENDORSED: McSally
WON: To be determined
5. Arizona Governor: Garcia v. Ducey:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Ducey
WON: Ducey
6. Arkansas Governor: Henderson v. Hutcherson:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hutchinson
WON: Hutchinson
7. California's 8th District: Cook v. Donnelly:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Cook
WON: Cook
8. California's 22nd District: Janz v. Nunes:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Nunes
WON: Nunes
9. California's 23rd District: Matta v. McCarthy:
TRUMP ENDORSED: McCarthy
WON: McCarthy
10. California's 48th District: Rouda v. Rohrabacher:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Rohrabacher
WON: To be determined
11. California's 49th District: Levin v. Harkey:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Harkey
WON: To be determined
12. California Governor: Newsom v. Cox:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Cox
WON: Newsom
13. Colorado Governor: Polis v. Stapleton
TRUMP ENDORSED: Stapleton
WON: Polis
14. Connecticut Governor: Lamont v. Stefanowski
TRUMP ENDORSED: Stefanowski
WON: To be determined.
15. Florida's 1st District: Zimmerman v. Gaetz:
Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Pensacola, Fl., Nov. 3, 2018:
"Congressman that helped me so much — they're always with us. They're always fighting for us and they win. They know how to win, like Bobby. They know how to win. Neal Dunn and Matt Gaetz. Thank you. Thank you.
Thanks, Neal. Thanks, Matt. Great people. So if you don't want to be saying Speaker Pelosi. For the next two years, vote for Neal and Matt. I hear they're doing pretty well. But never assume, please go out and vote.
TRUMP ENDORSED: Gaetz
WON: Gaetz
16. Florida's 2nd District: Rackleff v. Dunn
TRUMP ENDORSED: Dunn
WON: Dunn
17. Florida's 3rd District: Hayes Hinson v. Yoho:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Yoho
WON: Yoho
18. Florida's 6th District: Soderberg v. Waltz:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Waltz
WON: Waltz
19. Florida's 15th District: Carlson v. Spano:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Spano
WON: Spano
20. Florida Senate: Nelson v. Scott
TRUMP ENDORSED: Scott
WON: Scott
21. Florida Governor: Gillum v. DeSantis
TRUMP ENDORSED: DeSantis
WON: DeSantis
22. Georgia Governor: Abrams v. Kemp:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Kemp
WON: To be determined
23. Illinois' 12th District: Kelly v. Bost:
Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" Rally in Murphysboro, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018:
"Congressman Mike Bost. Mike fights every day for the hardworking people of Illinois, and I know it probably better than anyone. He calls me. 'Please, you've got to help my people.' Other people, honestly, other people don't care. This guy cares. That's why I'm here. He voted to cut your taxes, reduce your regulations, protect your Medicare, protect your pre-existing conditions. Mike Bost defends Illinois farmers, Illinois miners, and Illinois steel workers."
TRUMP ENDORSED: Bost
WON: Bost
24. Illinois' 14th District: Underwood v. Hultgren:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hultgren
WON: Underwood
25. Indiana Senate: Donnelly v. Braun:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Braun
WON: Braun
26. Iowa's 1st District: Finkenauer v. Blum:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Blum
WON: Finkenauer
27. Iowa Governor: Hubbell v. Reynolds:
Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2018:
"I am especially thrilled to introduce a person just to come up for a second to say a couple of words, because she has become a real star in the Republican Party and in politics.
Kim Reynolds, she fights every day for the people of Iowa. And she always delivers and — wow, does she have my endorsement. She's incredible. Kim, please come up. Kim Reynolds. Kim Reynolds."
TRUMP ENDORSED: Reynolds
WON: Reynolds
28. Kansas' 3rd District: Davids v. Yoder:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Yoder
WON: Davids
29. Kansas Governor: Kelly v. Kobach:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Kobach
WON: Kelly
30. Kentucky's 6th District: McGrath v. Barr:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Barr
WON: Barr
31. Louisiana's 3rd District: Higgins v. Methvin v. Guillory:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Higgins
WON: Higgins
32. Maine's 2nd District: Golden v. Poliquin:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Poliquin
WON: To be determined
33. Michigan's 8th District: Slotkin v. Bishop:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Bishop
WON: Slotkin
34. Michigan's 11th District: Stevens v. Epstein:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Epstein
WON: Stevens
35. Michigan Senate: Stabenow v. James:
TRUMP ENDORSED: James
WON: Stabenow
36. Michigan Governor: Whitmer v. Schuette
TRUMP ENDORSED: Schuette
WON: Whitmer
37. Minnesota's 1st District: Feehan v. Hagedorn:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hagedorn
WON: To be determined
38. Minnesota's 2nd District: Craig v. Lewis:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Lewis
WON: Craig
39. Minnesota's 3rd District: Phillips v. Paulsen:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Paulsen
WON: Phillips
40. Minnesota's 6th District: Todd v. Emmer:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Emmer
WON: Emmer
41. Minnesota's 7th District: Peterson v. Hughes
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hughes
WON: Peterson
42. Minnesota's 8th District: Radinovich v. Stauber:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Stauber
WON: Stauber
43. Minnesota Senate: Smith v. Housley:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Housley
WON: Smith
44. Minnesota Governor: Walz v. Johnson
TRUMP ENDORSED: Johnson
WON: Walz
45. Mississippi Senate Special Election: Espy v. Hyde-Smith v. McDaniel
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hyde-Smith
WON: To be determined
There will be a runoff between Hyde-Smith and Epsy on Nov. 27
46. Mississippi Senate: Baria v. Wicker:
Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" Rally in Southaven, Miss., Oct. 2., 2018:
"A guy who is a wonderful friend of mine and has always been there for me, Senator Roger Wicker. Roger? What a great — and Mrs. Wicker, thank you. What a great guy. And he's doing great. Get out and vote for him, anyway. He's winning by a lot, but get out there and vote. We love Roger."
TRUMP ENDORSED: Wicker
WON: Wicker
47. Missouri Senate: McCaskill v. Hawley:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hawley
WON: Hawley
48. Montana's At-Large Congressional District: Williams v. Gianforte:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Gianforte
WON: To be determined
49. Montana Senate: Tester v. Rosendale:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Rosendale
WON: To be determined
50. Nebraska Senate: Raybould v. Fischer:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Fischer
WON: Fischer
51. Nevada's 3rd District: Lee v. Tarkanian:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Tarkanian
WON: Lee
52. Nevada Senate: Rosen v. Heller:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Heller
WON: Rosen
53. Nevada Governor: Sisolak v. Laxalt:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Laxalt
WON: Sisolak
54. New Jersey's 11th District: Sherrill v. Webber:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Webber
WON: Sherrill
55. New Jersey Senate: Menendez v. Hugin:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Hugin
WON: Menendez
56. New York's 1st District: Gershon v. Zeldin:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Zeldin
WON: Zeldin
57. New York's 2nd District: Shirley v. King:
TRUMP ENDORSED: King
WON: King
58. New York's 11th District: Rose v. Donovan:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Donovan
WON: Rose
59. New York's 19th District: Delgado v. Faso:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Faso
WON: Delgado
60. New York's 22nd District: Brindisi v. Tenney:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Tenney
WON: To be determined
61. New York's 23rd District: Mitrano v. Reed:
TRUMP ENDORSED: Reed
WON: Reed