Trump's Endorsements Didn't Make A Big Difference On Election Night

2018 Midterm Elections

Trump explicitly endorsed at least 94 candidates running for the House, Senate, or governor.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 7, 2018, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Posted on November 7, 2018, at 3:11 p.m. ET

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has hit the campaign trail or, more often than not, used his Twitter account and its 55 million followers to endorse dozens of candidates on the ballot in the 2018 midterm elections — some of them repeatedly.

Trump made it abundantly clear that this race is all about him — he said it before the votes were counted and after most of the results were in.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win," he tweeted.

Trump explicitly endorsed at least 94 candidates running for the House, Senate, or governor. Trump's record so far is: 47 wins and 33 losses, with 14 races to be determined. He endorsed some people in their primaries then supported them after.

Here's how Trump's chosen general election candidates fared in each race, organized alphabetically by state. Race winners were determined by the Associated Press.

(Note: Races in italics represent contests where Trump only endorsed candidates during the primaries.)

1. Alabama's 2nd District: Isner v. Roby:

Tabitha Isner for Congress, Butch Dill / AP
Congratulations to Martha Roby of The Great State of Alabama on her big GOP Primary win for Congress. My endorsement came appropriately late, but when it came the "flood gates" opened and you had the kind of landslide victory that you deserve. Enjoy!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congratulations to Martha Roby of The Great State of Alabama on her big GOP Primary win for Congress. My endorsement came appropriately late, but when it came the “flood gates” opened and you had the kind of landslide victory that you deserve. Enjoy!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Roby

WON: To be determined.

2. Alaska Governor: Begich v. Dunleavy:

Mark Thiessen / AP
.@MikeDunleavyGov will make a fantastic Governor of Alaska. Mike is for Energy and Jobs, is tough on Crime, loves our Vets and our Great Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@MikeDunleavyGov will make a fantastic Governor of Alaska. Mike is for Energy and Jobs, is tough on Crime, loves our Vets and our Great Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Dunleavy

WON: To be determined

3. Arizona's 5th District: Greene v. Biggs:

Joan Greene for Congress, Tom Williams / AP
Congressman Andy Biggs is doing a great job for Arizona and our Country! https://t.co/V561vXRpzx
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Andy Biggs is doing a great job for Arizona and our Country! https://t.co/V561vXRpzx

TRUMP ENDORSED: Biggs

WON: Biggs

4. Arizona Senate: Sinema v. McSally:

Christian Petersen / Getty Images, Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: McSally

WON: To be determined

5. Arizona Governor: Garcia v. Ducey:

Ross D. Franklin / AP
Governor @DougDucey of Arizona is doing a great job. Doug is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military &amp; our Vets. Vote for Doug, he has my full and Complete Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Governor @DougDucey of Arizona is doing a great job. Doug is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military &amp; our Vets. Vote for Doug, he has my full and Complete Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Ducey

WON: Ducey

6. Arkansas Governor: Henderson v. Hutcherson:

Andrew Demillo / AP, Jose Luis Magana / AP
.@AsaHutchinson, the great Governor of Arkansas, is in a primary tomorrow. He has done an incredible job with a focus on lower taxes, border security, and crime prevention. Asa loves our military and our veterans. I fully endorse Asa for Governor!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@AsaHutchinson, the great Governor of Arkansas, is in a primary tomorrow. He has done an incredible job with a focus on lower taxes, border security, and crime prevention. Asa loves our military and our veterans. I fully endorse Asa for Governor!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hutchinson

WON: Hutchinson

7. California's 8th District: Cook v. Donnelly:

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Paul Cook is a decorated Marine Corps Veteran who loves and supports our Military and Vets. He is Strong on Crime, the Border, and supported Tax Cuts for the people of California. Paul has my total and complete Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Paul Cook is a decorated Marine Corps Veteran who loves and supports our Military and Vets. He is Strong on Crime, the Border, and supported Tax Cuts for the people of California. Paul has my total and complete Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Cook

WON: Cook

8. California's 22nd District: Janz v. Nunes:

Congressional Quarterly / AP, Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world....he truly loves our country and deserves everyone's support!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world....he truly loves our country and deserves everyone’s support!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Nunes

WON: Nunes

9. California's 23rd District: Matta v. McCarthy:

Chieko Hara / AP, Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi.

TRUMP ENDORSED: McCarthy

WON: McCarthy

10. California's 48th District: Rouda v. Rohrabacher:

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Dana Rohrabacher has been a great Congressman for his District and for the people of Cal. He works hard and is respected by all - he produces! Dems are desperate to replace Dana by spending vast sums to elect a super liberal who is weak on Crime and bad for our Military &amp; Vets!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Dana Rohrabacher has been a great Congressman for his District and for the people of Cal. He works hard and is respected by all - he produces! Dems are desperate to replace Dana by spending vast sums to elect a super liberal who is weak on Crime and bad for our Military &amp; Vets!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Rohrabacher

WON: To be determined

11. California's 49th District: Levin v. Harkey:

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP, Rich Pedroncelli / AP
.@DianeHarkey is an extraordinary woman of great accomplishment &amp; potential. She is running as a very popular Republican for the Congressional seat of my friend Darrell Issa-with his complete support. Diane is strong on crime, loves our Military &amp; Vets-has my total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@DianeHarkey is an extraordinary woman of great accomplishment &amp; potential. She is running as a very popular Republican for the Congressional seat of my friend Darrell Issa-with his complete support. Diane is strong on crime, loves our Military &amp; Vets-has my total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Harkey

WON: To be determined

12. California Governor: Newsom v. Cox:

Eric Risberg / AP, Rich Pedroncelli / AP
I am hearing so many great things about the Republican Party's California Gubernatorial Candidate, John Cox. He is a very successful businessman who is tired of high Taxes &amp; Crime. He will Make California Great Again &amp; make you proud of your Great State again. Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I am hearing so many great things about the Republican Party’s California Gubernatorial Candidate, John Cox. He is a very successful businessman who is tired of high Taxes &amp; Crime. He will Make California Great Again &amp; make you proud of your Great State again. Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Cox

WON: Newsom

13. Colorado Governor: Polis v. Stapleton

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, Marc Piscotty / Getty Images
....His opponent, Jared Polis, is weak on crime and weak on borders – could never do the job. Get out and VOTE – Walker has my Complete and Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

....His opponent, Jared Polis, is weak on crime and weak on borders – could never do the job. Get out and VOTE – Walker has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Stapleton

WON: Polis

14. Connecticut Governor: Lamont v. Stefanowski

Bill Sikes / AP, Susan Haigh / AP
It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented Governor. Bob Stefanowski is the person needed to do the job. Tough on crime, Bob is also a big cutter of Taxes. He will win in November and make a Great Governor, a major difference maker. Bob has my total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented Governor. Bob Stefanowski is the person needed to do the job. Tough on crime, Bob is also a big cutter of Taxes. He will win in November and make a Great Governor, a major difference maker. Bob has my total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Stefanowski

WON: To be determined.

15. Florida's 1st District: Zimmerman v. Gaetz:

Jennifer Zimmerman for Congress, Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is one of the finest and most talented people in Congress. Strong on Crime, the Border, Illegal Immigration, the 2nd Amendment, our great Military &amp; Vets, Matt worked tirelessly on helping to get our Massive Tax Cuts. He has my Full Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is one of the finest and most talented people in Congress. Strong on Crime, the Border, Illegal Immigration, the 2nd Amendment, our great Military &amp; Vets, Matt worked tirelessly on helping to get our Massive Tax Cuts. He has my Full Endorsement!

Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Pensacola, Fl., Nov. 3, 2018:

"Congressman that helped me so much — they're always with us. They're always fighting for us and they win. They know how to win, like Bobby. They know how to win. Neal Dunn and Matt Gaetz. Thank you. Thank you.

Thanks, Neal. Thanks, Matt. Great people. So if you don't want to be saying Speaker Pelosi. For the next two years, vote for Neal and Matt. I hear they're doing pretty well. But never assume, please go out and vote.

TRUMP ENDORSED: Gaetz

WON: Gaetz

16. Florida's 2nd District: Rackleff v. Dunn

Bob Rackleff For Congress / Via bobrackleff.com, Larry French / Getty Images
Congressman Neal Dunn (@DunnCampaign) of Florida has done an outstanding job at everything having to do with #MAGA. Now working hard on hurricane relief and rebuild. Strong on Crime, strong on Borders, loves our Military and our Vets. Neal has my highest Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Neal Dunn (@DunnCampaign) of Florida has done an outstanding job at everything having to do with #MAGA. Now working hard on hurricane relief and rebuild. Strong on Crime, strong on Borders, loves our Military and our Vets. Neal has my highest Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Dunn

WON: Dunn

17. Florida's 3rd District: Hayes Hinson v. Yoho:

Yvonne Hayes Hinson for Congress, Tom Williams / AP
Congressman Ted Yoho of Florida is doing a fantastic job and has my complete and total Endorsement! Tough on Crime and Borders, Ted was really helpful on Tax Cuts. Vote all the way for Ted in the upcoming Primary - he will never let you down!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Ted Yoho of Florida is doing a fantastic job and has my complete and total Endorsement! Tough on Crime and Borders, Ted was really helpful on Tax Cuts. Vote all the way for Ted in the upcoming Primary - he will never let you down!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Yoho

WON: Yoho

18. Florida's 6th District: Soderberg v. Waltz:

Victor Boyko, Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Florida, very important - get out and vote for Florida Congressional Candidate Michael Waltz (R). He has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Florida, very important - get out and vote for Florida Congressional Candidate Michael Waltz (R). He has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Waltz

WON: Waltz

19. Florida's 15th District: Carlson v. Spano:

Kristen Carlson for Congress, Steve Cannon / AP
Tonight @realDonaldTrump is slated to appear at fundraiser for three GOP House candidates: NJ's Jay Webber, WV's Carol Miller, and FL's Ross Spano. The event will be at— the Trump Hotel DC. The US president still owns the hotel and can profit from it. https://t.co/GRh9hq9oS6
Zach Everson @Z_Everson

Tonight @realDonaldTrump is slated to appear at fundraiser for three GOP House candidates: NJ's Jay Webber, WV's Carol Miller, and FL's Ross Spano. The event will be at— the Trump Hotel DC. The US president still owns the hotel and can profit from it. https://t.co/GRh9hq9oS6

TRUMP ENDORSED: Spano

WON: Spano

20. Florida Senate: Nelson v. Scott

Joe Raedle / Getty Images, Jeff Mitchell / Getty Images
REMEMBER FLORIDA: I have been President of the United States for almost two years. During that time Senator Bill Nelson didn't call me once. Rick Scott called constantly requesting dollars plus for Florida. Did a GREAT job on hurricanes. VOTE SCOTT!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

REMEMBER FLORIDA: I have been President of the United States for almost two years. During that time Senator Bill Nelson didn’t call me once. Rick Scott called constantly requesting dollars plus for Florida. Did a GREAT job on hurricanes. VOTE SCOTT!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Scott

WON: Scott

21. Florida Governor: Gillum v. DeSantis

Pool / Getty Images
In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!

TRUMP ENDORSED: DeSantis

WON: DeSantis

22. Georgia Governor: Abrams v. Kemp:

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Kemp

WON: To be determined

23. Illinois' 12th District: Kelly v. Bost:

M. Spencer Green / AP, Jeff Roberson / AP

Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" Rally in Murphysboro, Ill., Oct. 27, 2018:

"Congressman Mike Bost. Mike fights every day for the hardworking people of Illinois, and I know it probably better than anyone. He calls me. 'Please, you've got to help my people.' Other people, honestly, other people don't care. This guy cares. That's why I'm here. He voted to cut your taxes, reduce your regulations, protect your Medicare, protect your pre-existing conditions. Mike Bost defends Illinois farmers, Illinois miners, and Illinois steel workers."

TRUMP ENDORSED: Bost

WON: Bost

24. Illinois' 14th District: Underwood v. Hultgren:

Teresa Crawford / AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Congressman Randy Hultgren (R) of Illinois is doing a great job. Get out and Vote for Randy - Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Randy Hultgren (R) of Illinois is doing a great job. Get out and Vote for Randy - Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hultgren

WON: Underwood

25. Indiana Senate: Donnelly v. Braun:

Paul Morigi / Getty Images, Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images
Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana's next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime &amp; Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military &amp; Vets. Will be a big night!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime &amp; Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military &amp; Vets. Will be a big night!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Braun

WON: Braun

26. Iowa's 1st District: Finkenauer v. Blum:

Charlie Neibergall / AP
Congressman @RodBlum of Iowa got a desperately needed Flood Wall for Cedar Rapids that was almost impossible to get. He makes a BIG difference for Iowa! Border, Military, Vets etc. We need Rod in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman @RodBlum of Iowa got a desperately needed Flood Wall for Cedar Rapids that was almost impossible to get. He makes a BIG difference for Iowa! Border, Military, Vets etc. We need Rod in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Blum

WON: Finkenauer

27. Iowa Governor: Hubbell v. Reynolds:

Rodney White / AP

Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2018:

"I am especially thrilled to introduce a person just to come up for a second to say a couple of words, because she has become a real star in the Republican Party and in politics.

Kim Reynolds, she fights every day for the people of Iowa. And she always delivers and — wow, does she have my endorsement. She's incredible. Kim, please come up. Kim Reynolds. Kim Reynolds."

TRUMP ENDORSED: Reynolds

WON: Reynolds

28. Kansas' 3rd District: Davids v. Yoder:

Charlie Riedel / AP
Congressman @KevinYoder has fought hard for the People of Kansas. Highly respected, strong on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Kevin has my Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman @KevinYoder has fought hard for the People of Kansas. Highly respected, strong on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Kevin has my Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Yoder

WON: Davids

29. Kansas Governor: Kelly v. Kobach:

Mark Reinstein / Getty Images, Steve Pope / Getty Images
My friend and very early supporter Kris Kobach won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Kansas last night in a tough race against a very fine opponent. Kris will win in November and be a great Governor. He has my complete and total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

My friend and very early supporter Kris Kobach won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Kansas last night in a tough race against a very fine opponent. Kris will win in November and be a great Governor. He has my complete and total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Kobach

WON: Kelly

30. Kentucky's 6th District: McGrath v. Barr:

Alex Wong / Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Heading to the Great State of Kentucky - Big Rally for Congressman Andy Barr - Fantastic guy, need his vote for MAGA! Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets &amp; 2nd A. His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Heading to the Great State of Kentucky - Big Rally for Congressman Andy Barr - Fantastic guy, need his vote for MAGA! Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets &amp; 2nd A. His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky.

TRUMP ENDORSED: Barr

WON: Barr

31. Louisiana's 3rd District: Higgins v. Methvin v. Guillory:

Tom Williams / AP, Melinda Deslatte / AP
.@RepClayHiggins has been a great help to me on Cutting Taxes, creating great new healthcare programs at low cost, fighting for Border Security, our Military and are Vets. He is tough on Crime and has my full Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana, we want Clay!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@RepClayHiggins has been a great help to me on Cutting Taxes, creating great new healthcare programs at low cost, fighting for Border Security, our Military and are Vets. He is tough on Crime and has my full Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana, we want Clay!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Higgins

WON: Higgins

32. Maine's 2nd District: Golden v. Poliquin:

Robert F. Bukaty / AP
.@BrucePoliquin from Maine is a great Congressman. He is in a tough fight against a very liberal Nancy Pelosi Democrat. Bruce has helped bring JOBS back to his State and totally protects your Great Second Amendment. We need to keep Bruce in Washington. He has my Full Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@BrucePoliquin from Maine is a great Congressman. He is in a tough fight against a very liberal Nancy Pelosi Democrat. Bruce has helped bring JOBS back to his State and totally protects your Great Second Amendment. We need to keep Bruce in Washington. He has my Full Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Poliquin

WON: To be determined

33. Michigan's 8th District: Slotkin v. Bishop:

Paul Sancya / AP, Andrew Harnik / AP
Congressman Bishop is doing a GREAT job! He helped pass tax reform which lowered taxes for EVERYONE! Nancy Pelosi is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his opponent because they both support a liberal agenda of higher taxes and wasteful spending!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Bishop is doing a GREAT job! He helped pass tax reform which lowered taxes for EVERYONE! Nancy Pelosi is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his opponent because they both support a liberal agenda of higher taxes and wasteful spending!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Bishop

WON: Slotkin

34. Michigan's 11th District: Stevens v. Epstein:

Paul Sancya / AP
Epstein all the way in Michigan House 11. She is a wonderful person and, at the same time, a real fighter. Has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Epstein all the way in Michigan House 11. She is a wonderful person and, at the same time, a real fighter. Has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Epstein

WON: Stevens

35. Michigan Senate: Stabenow v. James:

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
John James, running as a Republican for the Senate from Michigan, is a spectacular young star of the future. We should make him a star of the present. A distinguished West Point Grad and Vet, people should Vote Out Schumer Puppet Debbie Stabenow, who does nothing for Michigan!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

John James, running as a Republican for the Senate from Michigan, is a spectacular young star of the future. We should make him a star of the present. A distinguished West Point Grad and Vet, people should Vote Out Schumer Puppet Debbie Stabenow, who does nothing for Michigan!

TRUMP ENDORSED: James

WON: Stabenow

36. Michigan Governor: Whitmer v. Schuette

Carlos Osorio / AP
Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Schuette

WON: Whitmer

37. Minnesota's 1st District: Feehan v. Hagedorn:

Jim Mone / AP
.@Erik_Paulsen, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber love our Country and the Great State of Minnesota. They are winners and always get the job done. We need them all in Congress for #MAGA. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd A. Go Vote Minnesota. They have my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@Erik_Paulsen, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber love our Country and the Great State of Minnesota. They are winners and always get the job done. We need them all in Congress for #MAGA. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd A. Go Vote Minnesota. They have my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hagedorn

WON: To be determined

38. Minnesota's 2nd District: Craig v. Lewis:

Steve Karnowski / AP
.@Erik_Paulsen, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber love our Country and the Great State of Minnesota. They are winners and always get the job done. We need them all in Congress for #MAGA. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd A. Go Vote Minnesota. They have my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@Erik_Paulsen, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber love our Country and the Great State of Minnesota. They are winners and always get the job done. We need them all in Congress for #MAGA. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd A. Go Vote Minnesota. They have my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Lewis

WON: Craig

39. Minnesota's 3rd District: Phillips v. Paulsen:

Jim Mone / AP
Congressman Erik Paulsen of the Great State of Minnesota has done a fantastic job in cutting Taxes and Job Killing Regulations. Hard working and very smart. Keep Erik in Congress. He has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Erik Paulsen of the Great State of Minnesota has done a fantastic job in cutting Taxes and Job Killing Regulations. Hard working and very smart. Keep Erik in Congress. He has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Paulsen

WON: Phillips

40. Minnesota's 6th District: Todd v. Emmer:

Ian Todd for Congress, Andrew Harnik / AP
Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally. We need to elect @KarinHousley to the U.S. Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the U.S. House!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally. We need to elect @KarinHousley to the U.S. Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the U.S. House!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Emmer

WON: Emmer

41. Minnesota's 7th District: Peterson v. Hughes

Danny Johnston / AP, Glen Stubbe / AP
Dave Hughes is running for Congress in the Great State of Minnesota. He will help us accomplish our America First policies, is strong on Crime, the Border, our 2nd Amendmen, Trade, Military and Vets. Running against Pelosi Liberal Puppet Petterson. Dave has my Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Dave Hughes is running for Congress in the Great State of Minnesota. He will help us accomplish our America First policies, is strong on Crime, the Border, our 2nd Amendmen, Trade, Military and Vets. Running against Pelosi Liberal Puppet Petterson. Dave has my Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hughes

WON: Peterson

42. Minnesota's 8th District: Radinovich v. Stauber:

Tom Williams / AP, Susan Walsh / AP
.@PeteStauber won big last night in Minnesota. A big star in Hockey, he will be an even bigger star in politics. It all begins with a win in November. Pete has my complete and total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@PeteStauber won big last night in Minnesota. A big star in Hockey, he will be an even bigger star in politics. It all begins with a win in November. Pete has my complete and total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Stauber

WON: Stauber

43. Minnesota Senate: Smith v. Housley:

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, Hannah Foslien / Getty Images
Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally. We need to elect @KarinHousley to the U.S. Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the U.S. House!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally. We need to elect @KarinHousley to the U.S. Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the U.S. House!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Housley

WON: Smith

44. Minnesota Governor: Walz v. Johnson

Jim Mone / AP
Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Johnson

WON: Walz

45. Mississippi Senate Special Election: Espy v. Hyde-Smith v. McDaniel

Rogelio V. Solis / AP
...Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement. We need Cindy to win in Mississippi!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement. We need Cindy to win in Mississippi!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hyde-Smith

WON: To be determined

There will be a runoff between Hyde-Smith and Epsy on Nov. 27

46. Mississippi Senate: Baria v. Wicker:

Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Senator @RogerWicker of Mississippi has done everything necessary to Make America Great Again! Get out and vote for Roger, he has my total support!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Senator @RogerWicker of Mississippi has done everything necessary to Make America Great Again! Get out and vote for Roger, he has my total support!

Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" Rally in Southaven, Miss., Oct. 2., 2018:

"A guy who is a wonderful friend of mine and has always been there for me, Senator Roger Wicker. Roger? What a great — and Mrs. Wicker, thank you. What a great guy. And he's doing great. Get out and vote for him, anyway. He's winning by a lot, but get out there and vote. We love Roger."

TRUMP ENDORSED: Wicker

WON: Wicker

47. Missouri Senate: McCaskill v. Hawley:

Scott Olson / Getty Images
No matter what she says, Senator Claire McCaskill will always vote against us and the Great State of Missouri! Vote for Josh Hawley - he will be a great Senator!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

No matter what she says, Senator Claire McCaskill will always vote against us and the Great State of Missouri! Vote for Josh Hawley - he will be a great Senator!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hawley

WON: Hawley

48. Montana's At-Large Congressional District: Williams v. Gianforte:

Matt Volz / AP, Janie Osborne / Getty Images
If Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi gain the majority, they will try to raise your taxes, restore job-killing regulations, shut down your coal mines and timber mills, take away your healthcare, impose socialism, and ERASE your borders. VOTE for @MattForMontana and @GregForMontana! https://t.co/aDnCQKY7QD
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

If Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi gain the majority, they will try to raise your taxes, restore job-killing regulations, shut down your coal mines and timber mills, take away your healthcare, impose socialism, and ERASE your borders. VOTE for @MattForMontana and @GregForMontana! https://t.co/aDnCQKY7QD

TRUMP ENDORSED: Gianforte

WON: To be determined

49. Montana Senate: Tester v. Rosendale:

Mark Wilson / Getty Images, Douglas Graham / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Jon Tester says one thing to voters and does the EXACT OPPOSITE in Washington. Tester takes his orders form Pelosi &amp; Schumer. Tester wants to raise your taxes, take away your 2A, open your borders, and deliver MOB RULE. Retire Tester &amp; Elect America-First Patriot Matt Rosendale!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Jon Tester says one thing to voters and does the EXACT OPPOSITE in Washington. Tester takes his orders form Pelosi &amp; Schumer. Tester wants to raise your taxes, take away your 2A, open your borders, and deliver MOB RULE. Retire Tester &amp; Elect America-First Patriot Matt Rosendale!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Rosendale

WON: To be determined

50. Nebraska Senate: Raybould v. Fischer:

Congressional Quarterly / CQ-Roll Call,Inc., Nati Harnik / AP
Congratulations to Deb Fischer. The people of Nebraska have seen what a great job she is doing - and it showed up at the ballot box! #MAGA
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congratulations to Deb Fischer. The people of Nebraska have seen what a great job she is doing - and it showed up at the ballot box! #MAGA

TRUMP ENDORSED: Fischer

WON: Fischer

51. Nevada's 3rd District: Lee v. Tarkanian:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
.@DannyTarkanian is a great guy and a team player. He will represent his District, State and Country at the highest level. Danny is strong on Military, our Vets, Second Amendment and all of the things that we so strongly stand for. Vote for Danny - he has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@DannyTarkanian is a great guy and a team player. He will represent his District, State and Country at the highest level. Danny is strong on Military, our Vets, Second Amendment and all of the things that we so strongly stand for. Vote for Danny - he has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Tarkanian

WON: Lee

52. Nevada Senate: Rosen v. Heller:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images, Alex Wong / Getty Images
Get out and VOTE for @DeanHeller! https://t.co/4HEkpQL3oy
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Get out and VOTE for @DeanHeller! https://t.co/4HEkpQL3oy

TRUMP ENDORSED: Heller

WON: Rosen

53. Nevada Governor: Sisolak v. Laxalt:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington. Also, Adam Laxalt will be a GREAT GOVERNOR, and has my complete and total Endorsement. Winners Both!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington. Also, Adam Laxalt will be a GREAT GOVERNOR, and has my complete and total Endorsement. Winners Both!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Laxalt

WON: Sisolak

54. New Jersey's 11th District: Sherrill v. Webber:

Mary Altaffer / AP, Seth Wenig / AP
.@JayWebberNJ is running for Congress in the 11th District of New Jersey. He is outstanding in every way. Strong on Borders, loves our Military and our Vets. Big Crime fighter. Jay has my Full and Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@JayWebberNJ is running for Congress in the 11th District of New Jersey. He is outstanding in every way. Strong on Borders, loves our Military and our Vets. Big Crime fighter. Jay has my Full and Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Webber

WON: Sherrill

55. New Jersey Senate: Menendez v. Hugin:

Julio Cortez / AP
Bob Hugin, successful all of his life, would be a Great Senator from New Jersey. He has my complete and total Endorsement
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Bob Hugin, successful all of his life, would be a Great Senator from New Jersey. He has my complete and total Endorsement! Get out and Vote for Bob.

TRUMP ENDORSED: Hugin

WON: Menendez

56. New York's 1st District: Gershon v. Zeldin:

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image, Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Congressman Lee Zeldin is doing a fantastic job in D.C. Tough and smart, he loves our Country and will always be there to do the right thing. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Lee Zeldin is doing a fantastic job in D.C. Tough and smart, he loves our Country and will always be there to do the right thing. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Zeldin

WON: Zeldin

57. New York's 2nd District: Shirley v. King:

Newsday Llc / Getty Images
Congressman Peter King of New York is a hardworking gem. Loves his Country and his State. Get out and VOTE for Peter!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Peter King of New York is a hardworking gem. Loves his Country and his State. Get out and VOTE for Peter!

TRUMP ENDORSED: King

WON: King

58. New York's 11th District: Rose v. Donovan:

Bill Lyons / AP
Tremendous win for Congressman Dan Donovan. You showed great courage in a tough race! New York, and my many friends on Staten Island, have elected someone they have always been very proud of. Congratulations!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Tremendous win for Congressman Dan Donovan. You showed great courage in a tough race! New York, and my many friends on Staten Island, have elected someone they have always been very proud of. Congratulations!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Donovan

WON: Rose

59. New York's 19th District: Delgado v. Faso:

Seth Wenig / AP
New York, get out and VOTE for @JohnFasoNy, a great and hardworking Congressman. We need John’s voice in D.C. His opponent just moved to the area - is Pro-Iran and Anti-Israel. Vote for John. Has my Strong Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

New York, get out and VOTE for @JohnFasoNy, a great and hardworking Congressman. We need John’s voice in D.C. His opponent just moved to the area - is Pro-Iran and Anti-Israel. Vote for John. Has my Strong Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Faso

WON: Delgado

60. New York's 22nd District: Brindisi v. Tenney:

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
I need @claudiatenney of #NY22 to be re-elected in order to get our big plans moving. Her opponent would be a disaster. Nobody works harder than Claudia, and she is a producer. I look forward to working together with her - she has my Strongest Endorsement! Vote Claudia!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I need @claudiatenney of #NY22 to be re-elected in order to get our big plans moving. Her opponent would be a disaster. Nobody works harder than Claudia, and she is a producer. I look forward to working together with her - she has my Strongest Endorsement! Vote Claudia!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Tenney

WON: To be determined

61. New York's 23rd District: Mitrano v. Reed:

Tracy Mitrano For Congress / Via tracymitranoforcongress.com, J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Congressman Tom Reed of New York’s 23rd District has done a great job. He has my complete and total Endorsement!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congressman Tom Reed of New York’s 23rd District has done a great job. He has my complete and total Endorsement!

TRUMP ENDORSED: Reed

WON: Reed

62. North Carolina's 9th District: McCready v. Harris: