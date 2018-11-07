Trump's Endorsements Didn't Make A Big Difference On Election Night

President Donald Trump has hit the campaign trail or, more often than not, used his Twitter account and its 55 million followers to endorse dozens of candidates on the ballot in the 2018 midterm elections — some of them repeatedly.

Trump made it abundantly clear that this race is all about him — he said it before the votes were counted and after most of the results were in.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win," he tweeted.

Trump explicitly endorsed at least 94 candidates running for the House, Senate, or governor. Trump's record so far is: 47 wins and 33 losses, with 14 races to be determined. He endorsed some people in their primaries then supported them after.

Here's how Trump's chosen general election candidates fared in each race, organized alphabetically by state. Race winners were determined by the Associated Press.

(Note: Races in italics represent contests where Trump only endorsed candidates during the primaries.)