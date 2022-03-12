Meghan Markle’s Biggest Troll Is Her Half-Sister Samantha

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Quinlan kept coming back to the effect a surrogacy could have on the line of succession. She emphasized that she believes the children are biologically Meghan and Harry’s, and in emotional tones she told BuzzFeed News that her videos are in no way meant to be attacks on Archie and Lilibet. “Oh my God, oh crikey, no way,” she said.

“I am not a stalker. I don’t want to see Harry and Meghan in my life. But at the same time, let’s just get them — those children — off the line of succession. Because they don’t belong on it. They don’t belong on it and it’s wrong to put them on it,” she said. “I am not going to accept those children of his as heirs to the throne. No way. No way on God’s green earth will I ever accept that, because those children were born from surrogates.”

Quinlan continued, “The only way anything is going to stop is if Meghan stands up and says, ‘This is the truth, a surrogate gave birth to both my children. I’d like to put this on the public record.’ I would honestly, I’d take a holiday, I’d be gone,” she said. “It would make my life so much better and — my job would be complete. I wouldn’t need anything, I don’t care about anything else. I care about the lineage to the crown.

“So that’s what would stop me,” she said. “For Meghan to tell the truth, and the truth, the biggest lie, is the surrogacy.”

Quinlan cited Samantha as a source when discussing Meghan’s supposed surrogate pregnancy in videos, and in an interview she told BuzzFeed News that the duchess’ half-sister had spoken to her: “Samantha said she was barren and couldn’t have children,” Quinlan said. “She did not have a miscarriage, either.”

In a subsequent email to BuzzFeed News, Quinlan changed her account and denied that Samantha had told her this, stating, “Sam did NOT tell me that Meghan cannot have children. I really do not want Sam to be mentioned in this claim at all. I came to my own conclusion both as a mother and truthseeker.”

Quinlan’s current YouTube account contains evidence to support her claim that she has a longtime association with Samantha. A December 2020 video titled, “A message from Samantha Markle! her book is almost here! shows screenshots of Quinlan DMing with the Twitter account @RealMarkleSammy.

According to a tweet last year from Samantha’s current Twitter account, Samantha had been using @RealMarkleSammy before “abandoning” the account for @TheMarkleSammy.

Another video on Quinlan’s Yankee Wally account, “Samantha Markle has given me permission to publish our DMs, also contains screenshots of a conversation Quinlan said she conducted with Samantha. In this video, the person Quinlan identifies as Samantha is DMing from @MarkleSammy64; a tweet from Samantha’s current account said she once used @MarkleSammy64.

According to the DMs, screenshots of which are shown in the video, the person Quinlan says is Samantha asks Quinlan to address “these lies circulat[ing] about me,” which she says were put out by Meghan’s PR to “discredit” her. (At the time, rumors about Samantha’s relationship with her estranged daughter Noel Rasmussen were running rampant on royal Twitter.)

Quinlan told BuzzFeed News that she is happy to let Samantha use her platform to get her message out. “She’s got my phone number and my email and she knows that I’m always willing to say anything she wants me to say,” Quinlan said. “She always tells me what I can put out and what I can’t.”

Quinlan describes Samantha as her “friend” in multiple videos and even uploaded a clip of the duchess’ half-sister being interviewed on an Australian news channel to her account with the title, “Proud to call #samanthamarkle my friend. Shes [sic] as much honest as her sister is a liar.” In a recent email, Quinlan said ​​that she’s been unable to contact Samantha “for quite a few months now” and said, “As far as I'm aware we parted as friends.”

In a DM from Samantha’s Twitter account to BuzzFeed News, a person who seemed to be Samantha wrote that they didn’t know Quinlan “personally” but that Quinlan seemed to be “nice” and “sometimes very funny.” In a recent message to this reporter from Samantha’s Facebook account, someone who seemed to be Samantha wrote that they “only knew of [Quinlan] what is on you tube and Twitter.”

A subsequent Gmail message, sent from the account provided by Samantha’s partner, said that “sadie [Quinlan] has NEVER been given permission to publish ANY DM"s OR ANYTHING ELSE for that matter, sadie published a dm of ours once last year, and i have message that tells sadie ‘she has no permission to do that and to never do it again.”