It Doesn't Look Like Meghan Markle's Father Will Attend The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's father will not be attending the royal wedding where she will marry Prince Harry on Saturday, he reportedly told TMZ on Monday.

Thomas Markle, 73, admitted he staged and sold photos of himself to a paparazzi agency and said he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter by attending the wedding.

A TMZ spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News via email that they talked to Markle via telephone Monday.

Markle also said that he had a heart attack six days ago, but checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend the wedding.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation," the statement added.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement that appeared to confirm the news Monday.

On Saturday night, the Daily Mail reported that Markle's father had been paid "up to £100,000" for posing for photographs of himself "preparing" for the royal wedding.

Markle said that he was not paid anywhere close to that amount of money and only agreed to take the photographs to help recast his image.

Over the past year, he said, he has been harassed by photographers, and photographs depict him as slovenly and disheveled.

Markle described the posed photos to TMZ as "stupid and hammy" and said that he regrets going along with the photo agency.

Hours before the Daily Mail story was published, Prince Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf sent members of the UK media an official letter describing how Markle had been "followed and harassed" by reporters and photographers and urging papers not to run images of him and stop pursuing him, per multiple reports.