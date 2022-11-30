Meghan Markle Faced "Disgusting And Very Real" Threats To Her Life, A Top UK Police Official Said

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, faced “disgusting and very real” threats to her life from UK right-wing extremists, a senior British police officer said.

Neil Basu, the outgoing assistant commissioner of Metropolitan Police and former head of counterterrorism for the force, said in an interview released Tuesday that the duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were specifically targeted by far-right terrorists.

"You were in charge of royal protection. How would you characterize the threats that Meghan and Harry received?" Channel 4 reporter Cathy Newman asked the veteran police officer in an interview clip posted on Twitter and YouTube.

“Well, disgusting and very real," Basu said.