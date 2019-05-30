The Actor Who Played Loras Tyrell Basically Predicted The Ending Of "Game Of Thrones" Back In 2015

HBO

Actor Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones, correctly predicted several years ago a bunch of major plot elements of the show's ending. In a 2015 Vulture interview, Jones, a huge fan of the A Song of Ice and Fire books on which the series was based, basically looked into the future and predicted NOT JUST who would end up on the Iron Throne in the final episode of Game of Thrones, but several alliances and other major plot points that would unfold over the next three seasons. (The old interview was sent to BuzzFeed News by a fan through an anonymous tip). To place this interview in the context of the show, it was published on May 22, 2015, in between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 5. At this point in Game of Thrones, the show was still MOSTLY following George RR Martin's books. Season 6, which wouldn't begin production until July, was the point where the show first ventured into unknown, unplanned territory. And, as you may recall, Season 6 ended with Cersei Lannister blowing up the Sept of Baelor, killing Loras, Margaery, and Mace Tyrell.

What I'm saying here is that there's no way for Jones to have known that any of these things were going to happen. And yet, somehow, he did. We reached out to his publicists to talk about his uncanny predictions, and we'll update this story if we hear back. In the meantime, let's check out everything Jones predicted.

1.) He predicted Loras being disfigured by the Sparrows

"I would like to see [Loras] get disfigured by the Sparrows, the same way he gets disfigured at Dragonstone with the boiling oil."



(In the books, Loras is gravely injured by boiling oil while fighting Stannis Baratheon's forces at Dragonstone. As of the most recent book, A Dance with Dragons, he's believed to be dying of those injuries.)



2.) He predicted the Tyrell-Martell alliance

"And maybe the Tyrells can form an allegiance with someone else? Maybe they could team up with the Martells, to get rid of the Lannisters, and prepare for the war from the North. Because the Martells and the Tyrells are similar in ambition, scope, morals, and I think hating the Lannisters would bind them."

3.) He predicted that the Tyrell-Martell alliance would team up with Daenerys Targaryen

"And then maybe if the Martells and the Tyrells had an alliance, Daenerys could join them? They would be the fire element. It’s 'A Song of Ice and Fire,' so I think the two polar opposites are going to war. These are just my own personal feelings. That’s just me fantasizing."

4.) He predicted the literal destruction of the Iron Throne

"You need to get rid of that Throne. That’s what I’d like to see at the end of the series, but that’s very utopian. We’ll see." To be fair, he did guess that Bran would dissolve the throne and not one of Dany's dragons.

5.) He predicted that Bran would be crowned king with a powerful small council — and even correctly predicted two of its members.

"My hope for Westeros is that Bran dissolves the Iron Throne; he gives the power back to the individual realms. Him, his Small Council, which would be Brienne, Tyrion, and maybe some of the Tyrells, because I’m biased. But they try to keep the peace, after this devastating war has struck Westeros and killed a lot of people."



6) And finally he predicted that under Bran's new leadership, independence would be granted to the North.

Jones said guessed that under Bran's new leadership "he gives the power back to the individual realms." Now, of course, not all the realms were granted independence, but the North, of course, did — with Sansa as their new Queen.

Of course, he didn't get EVERYTHING right.

Jones, who would go on to play Danny Rand aka Iron Fist in the eponymous Netflix show, also got a few things wrong.



In the interview, he hypothesized that Loras and Margaery would take over House Tyrell and fight against the Lannisters — and that eventually, one of the Tyrells would sit on the Small Council. As we all know, that didn't happen on account of Cersei, with the help of wildfire and poison.



Jones also predicted "Bran and his tree people will grow Westeros back anew," after the battles end. TO BE FAIR, this could be sort of true. The show never explicitly stated that ALL of the Children of the Forest were killed along with the Three-Eyed Raven when the Night King attacked their hideout in Season 6.

BUT STILL, that's pretty darn impressive.

