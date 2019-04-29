Here's A Running List Of Major "Game Of Thrones" Characters Who Have Died In Season 8

BuzzFeed News

After all the backstabbing, battles, and scheming, we're finally here: the gut-wrenching tally of main characters who die in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. The people behind the show warned that many the players we've watched over the years will die as the Seven Kingdoms confront the White Walkers and fight among themselves for the Iron Throne. Who will perish as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow rally against the White Walkers? Or as Cersei Lannister stops at nothing to retain control of the Iron Throne? As the answers to those questions unfold, we'll be updating this list of main characters who don't survive the great game:

Beric Dondarrion, Episode 3 HBO

Claim to fame: Lord Beric Dondarrion, head of House Dondarrion, led the Brotherhood Without Banners resistance group and after he died and was brought back to life by the Red Priest, he adopted a belief in the Red God and grew close to Melisandre. Manner of death: Beric was stabbed to death in the crypts during the Battle of Winterfell by the Night Walkers when he and The Hound went to save Arya. “The Lord brought him back for a purpose, and now that purpose has been served,” Melissandre said to Arya and the Hound after Beric died. How we feel about it: While some of Beric’s past choices were questionable, mainly concerning his belief in the Red God, he died defending Arya Stark and fighting for the greater good, which is admirable.

Eddison Tollett, Episode 3 HBO

Claim to fame: A brother of the Night’s Watch and friend to Jon Snow, Tormund, and Samwell Tarly, Eddison was a true fighter and defender of the North from his start to the end. Manner of death: After saving his friend Samwell from a Night Walker in the Battle of Winterfell, Eddison was stabbed in the back by another member of the Night King’s undead army. How we feel about it: It’s always sad to see one of the good guys die, but Eddison Tollett would go easy knowing that he went out as an honorable defender of the North and of humanity in the greatest battle of all.



Theon Greyjoy, Episode 3 HBO

Claim to fame: From betraying Robb Stark and invading the North with his father, Lord Balon Greyjoy of the Iron Islands, to becoming Ramsay Snow’s tortured prisoner, Theon’s road to redemption and healing was a difficult one, to say the least. Theon’s journey closely intertwines with the Starks, his true moment of heroism being when he helped Sansa escape from Ramsay’s grasp and ultimately reunite with her brother, Jon. Manner of death: Theon was killed by the Night King himself during the Battle of Winterfell. In attempt to save Bran from the leader of the undead army, Theon charged at the Night King knowing that death was coming. How we feel about it: Theon has arguably been through more trauma than most other GoT characters and it was always clear he would meet his end at some point, but at least he was able to die having made amends with the Stark family, offering to defend Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven.



Lady Mormont, Episode 3 HBO

Claim to fame: Lady Lyanna Mormont was one of the only women — and a young woman, at that — to head her house in a world full of men. An incredible leader, Lady Mormont also named Jon Snow King in the North and pledged allegiance to House Stark in the fight against the Night King. Manner of death: During the Battle of Winterfell, Lady Mormont was seized by a Giant Night Walker, but before she was killed she was also able to stab the Undead Giant in the eye and took him down with her. How we feel about it: Lady Mormont was a badass leader who never feared any man, woman, or person when she was making decisions for the better of all people. A true moral compass of the North, she will be deeply missed, especially as everyone makes their way to King’s Landing to fight Cersei.



Jorah Mormont, Episode 3 HBO

Claim to fame: A former spy for King Robert's spymaster in King's Landing tasked with keeping tabs on the Targaryen exiles, Jorah eventually grows to respect — and possibly fall in love with? — Daenerys, only to be exiled from her presence when she discovers his past treachery. On his own, but still acting in the interests of Dany, he painfully survives a bout with deadly greyscale disease and eventually ends up serving her once more for the great war. Manner of death: Jorah is killed by Night Walkers while he tries to defend Daenerys during the Battle of Winterfell. After the Night King is defeated, the Night Walkers finally back off but it's too late for Jorah, and he dies with Dany crying over his body. How we feel about it: This is a man who staked his fate on Dany by continuously trying to prove his devotion to her, so it's really no surprise that his last act would be in her service. RIP Jorah. In death, may you get the approval you so desperately wanted.