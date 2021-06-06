 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's Name

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's Name

The baby girl, nicknamed "Lili," has been named in honor of her great-grandmother the Queen and grandmother Princess Diana.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 6, 2021, at 3:27 p.m. ET

Posted on June 6, 2021, at 2:59 p.m. ET

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in London, where they announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Friday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

The baby girl has been named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is 'Lilibet,'" the Sussex spokesperson said. "Her middle name, 'Diana,' was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales."

Here's more about both of those names and their significance to Harry, Meghan, and the royal family:

Lilibet:

AFP via Getty Images

Princess Margaret of York and Princess Elizabeth of York in 1933

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York, the future Queen Elizabeth II, was born on April 21, 1926. Her father, George, Duke of York, was the second son of the then-monarch King George V and was second in line to the throne, behind his elder brother, David, Prince of Wales. Elizabeth became third in line to the throne upon her birth.

Carolly Erickson writes in the biography Lilibet: An Intimate Portrait of Elizabeth II that when the little girl began speaking, she had difficulty pronouncing her name, and by the age of 2½, she would refer to herself as "Lilliebeth" or "Tillabet."

Erickson writes that it was Elizabeth's grandfather King George V who combined the two names and gave his granddaughter the moniker "Lilibet," which has stayed with her throughout her life.

Diana:

Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain, on Aug. 10, 1987.

Okay, this one's kind of obvious.

But Harry and Meghan's choice to use "Diana" as their baby girl's middle name is particularly poignant given some of the things Harry recently said about his mother in the Apple TV+ docuseries on mental health that he coproduced with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See.

In the docuseries, Harry said that he "had no doubt" that his mother would be "incredibly proud" of him for stepping back from life as a working member of the royal family.

"I’m living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said. "So, not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here. And I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the past year.

"I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," Harry said. He added that a photo of Diana hangs in his 2-year-old son's nursery, and one of Archie's first words after "mama" and "papa" was "grandma" and then "grandma Diana."

"It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Mountbatten-Windsor:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

King George V and Queen Mary at their first opening of Parliament on Feb. 6, 1911

Up until 1917, the members of the British royal family did not have an official last name. They just went by whatever dynasty or house they were a part of (think the Tudors, Stuarts, House of Hanover, etc.).

In 1917, King George V, grandson of Queen Victoria, was on the throne. His father had been the first king of the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha (this was the family name of Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, who was born in Germany).

However, rising anti-German sentiment in the UK during World War I — and the fall of royal houses around Europe at this time — inspired George V to change the name to something more patriotic. He chose "Windsor," named after the castle, and decreed that all of Queen Victoria's male descendants would have that name.

When George V's granddaughter took the throne as Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, she decided to keep the dynasty name of "Windsor," but in 1960, she and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, decided that they wanted their direct descendants to have a different last name from the rest of the very large extended royal family. Since Philip had taken the name "Philip Mountbatten" when he renounced his title as Prince Philip of Greece before their marriage, they chose "Mountbatten-Windsor" to be their immediate family's surname.

You can read more about the history behind the "Mountbatten-Windsor" name on the royal family's official website.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT