Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's Name

The baby girl, nicknamed "Lili," has been named in honor of her great-grandmother the Queen and grandmother Princess Diana.

Karwai Tang / WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in London, where they announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Friday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told BuzzFeed News on Sunday. The baby girl has been named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is 'Lilibet,'" the Sussex spokesperson said. "Her middle name, 'Diana,' was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales." Here's more about both of those names and their significance to Harry, Meghan, and the royal family:

Lilibet: AFP via Getty Images Princess Margaret of York and Princess Elizabeth of York in 1933

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York, the future Queen Elizabeth II, was born on April 21, 1926. Her father, George, Duke of York, was the second son of the then-monarch King George V and was second in line to the throne, behind his elder brother, David, Prince of Wales. Elizabeth became third in line to the throne upon her birth. Carolly Erickson writes in the biography Lilibet: An Intimate Portrait of Elizabeth II that when the little girl began speaking, she had difficulty pronouncing her name, and by the age of 2½, she would refer to herself as "Lilliebeth" or "Tillabet." Erickson writes that it was Elizabeth's grandfather King George V who combined the two names and gave his granddaughter the moniker "Lilibet," which has stayed with her throughout her life.

Diana: Georges De Keerle / Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain, on Aug. 10, 1987.

Okay, this one's kind of obvious. But Harry and Meghan's choice to use "Diana" as their baby girl's middle name is particularly poignant given some of the things Harry recently said about his mother in the Apple TV+ docuseries on mental health that he coproduced with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See. In the docuseries, Harry said that he "had no doubt" that his mother would be "incredibly proud" of him for stepping back from life as a working member of the royal family. "I’m living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said. "So, not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here. And I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the past year. "I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," Harry said. He added that a photo of Diana hangs in his 2-year-old son's nursery, and one of Archie's first words after "mama" and "papa" was "grandma" and then "grandma Diana." "It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Mountbatten-Windsor: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive King George V and Queen Mary at their first opening of Parliament on Feb. 6, 1911