A Juror Was Dismissed From The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial For Making A "Joke" About Police Shooting Jacob Blake

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his legal team before the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been dismissed for making what prosecutors derided as a joke to a court official about the police shooting of a Black man that sparked the violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

On Thursday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder removed the unnamed man, known as juror number 7, from the jury after he refused to repeat what he'd said.



Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger requested the dismissal of the juror, described by reporters in the courtroom as an "elderly white man."

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know exactly what the juror said, but it was my understanding that it was something along the lines of ‘Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times?'" Binger said. "It's my understanding that the rest of the joke is 'Because they ran out of bullets.'"

On Aug. 23, 2020, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer while walking to his car. His three children were seated inside the car and saw the incident. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries. Protests and riots erupted in the wake of the shooting and, two days after Blake was shot, the streets of Kenosha became the site of Rittenhouse's alleged criminal activity.

Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another during the protests on Aug. 25. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (he was 17 years old at the time).