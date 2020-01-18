Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will No Longer Use Their Royal Titles And Will Repay UK Taxpayers $3 Million
While they will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they will no longer be known as "their royal highnesses."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) will no longer use their "royal highnesses" titles as they step back as working members of the royal family, and will repay UK taxpayers for the £2.4 million ($3.1 million) that was used to refurbish their home, Frogmore House, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday.
The couple will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they will no longer formally represent the Queen or receive money from the Sovereign Grant, the annual funding given to the Queen by the government to cover the costs of the royal family's official expenses.
In addition to the official statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen also released a personal statement about the Sussexes' decision, expressing her "whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," she said.
The Sussexes shared the Queen's personal statement on their official Instagram.
The full statement from Buckingham Palace:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.
With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.
The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.
Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.
This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.
