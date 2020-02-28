BTS Has Cancelled Their South Korea Tour Dates Over The Coronavirus Outbreak

K-Pop superstars BTS have cancelled their South Korean tour dates over the coronavirus outbreak, the band’s agency said Thursday.

"While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies, and staff," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

The band was scheduled to launch their Map of the Soul tour in South Korea's capital city in performances on Apr. 11, 12, 18, and 19.

Big Hit Entertainment said that the more than 200,000 concertgoers who were expected to attend the four Seoul dates will be refunded the cost of their tickets.



"Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration," the band's agency said.

Per the official BTS website, the tour will now begin in California.