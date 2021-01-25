President Biden Has Reversed Trump's Transgender Military Service Ban

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order reversing Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces, the White House announced Monday.



"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity," the White House said in a release. "All Americans who are qualified to serve in the armed forces of the United States should be able to serve. The all-volunteer force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security."

Monday's executive action was expected as Biden had previously vowed to reverse the Trump administration's ban on transgender military troops.

According to the White House, Biden's order "immediately prohibits involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to gender identity."

In the release, the Biden administration cited a 2016 Department of Defense study that found transgender individuals openly serving in the military would have "only a minimal impact on military readiness and healthcare cost" and "no significant impact on operational effectiveness or unit cohesion in foreign militaries."

The executive order requires that the secretary of defense and secretary of homeland security (the department in charge of the Coast Guard) provide updates to the White House in 60 days about how they are implementing the new policy.



It also instructs each branch of the military to make "an immediate start to the identification and examination of the records of service members who have been involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity" and update all records with correct gender markers.

