Here’s Why Tom Holland Seemingly Skipped The Oscars With Zendaya

Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya was easily one of the best dressed at last night’s Academy Awards. Although some fans felt her red carpet look was missing a very important accessory.

Zendaya poses in a one-shouldered gown on the Oscars red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

When we first heard that Zendaya would be presenting at the Oscars, anticipation was high that we might get some adorable content courtesy of her and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya in a shimmering gown presenting an award
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Unlike Z, Tom wasn’t expected to present anything at the ceremony; nor was he up for any awards. However, he’s obviously known to be incredibly supportive of her, so it didn’t seem out of the question that he might tag along to the Oscars to pose for some pictures and mingle with some A-list pals.

But despite high hopes, it soon became clear that Tom had skipped the event when Zendaya arrived solo — looking stunning in a metallic pink Armani Privé gown.

Zendaya in a one-shoulder-strap, shimmering patterned gown, posing on the red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage
As you might know, Tom has talked openly in the past about sometimes keeping a distance from the “Hollywood hype” for the good of his mental health. But it sounds as if his absence on this occasion could likely be put down to a scheduling conflict.

Tom Holland in a brown suit with a pink tie, smiling on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tom was in London hosting an event for the Brothers Trust, which is an organization founded by his parents that helps support underfunded charities.

Tom in a velvet suit with bow tie and tinted sunglasses smiling at an event
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The Brothers Trust event took place on Saturday, and the next morning, Tom celebrated the evening’s success on his Instagram account.


“What a night,” he wrote on his story, alongside a photograph of himself and his dad.

So while we may have missed out on a Tomdaya red carpet moment at the 2024 Oscars, something tells us that Zendaya will probably be in attendance next year, based on the current buzz around Dune: Part Two.

Tom Holland and Zendaya smile at event, Tom in a suit and Zendaya in a mesh gown
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

While promoting the new movie, in which she stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya hasn’t wasted an opportunity to sing her boyfriend’s praises, recently confessing that Tom helps bring out her confidence.

Zendaya in a long beaded suit dress and Tom in a leather jacket and striped shirt at a media event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

“'Rizz' is short for 'charisma,' right? Everybody's kind of got their own,” she said during her Puppy Interview with BuzzFeed last month. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.


“I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people,” she confessed. “You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Well, with that in mind, it sounds as if Tom is the perfect red carpet date! You can check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

