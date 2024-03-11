Here’s Why Tom Holland Seemingly Skipped The Oscars With Zendaya

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Zendaya was easily one of the best dressed at last night’s Academy Awards. Although some fans felt her red carpet look was missing a very important accessory.
When we first heard that Zendaya would be presenting at the Oscars, anticipation was high that we might get some adorable content courtesy of her and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.
But despite high hopes, it soon became clear that Tom had skipped the event when Zendaya arrived solo — looking stunning in a metallic pink Armani Privé gown.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
As you might know, Tom has talked openly in the past about sometimes keeping a distance from the “Hollywood hype” for the good of his mental health. But it sounds as if his absence on this occasion could likely be put down to a scheduling conflict.
Over the weekend, Tom was in London hosting an event for the Brothers Trust, which is an organization founded by his parents that helps support underfunded charities.
So while we may have missed out on a Tomdaya red carpet moment at the 2024 Oscars, something tells us that Zendaya will probably be in attendance next year, based on the current buzz around Dune: Part Two.
While promoting the new movie, in which she stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya hasn’t wasted an opportunity to sing her boyfriend’s praises, recently confessing that Tom helps bring out her confidence.
Well, with that in mind, it sounds as if Tom is the perfect red carpet date! You can check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions