People Are Losing It Over Zendaya’s Answer About Tom Holland In Response To A Question That Literally Had Nothing To Do With Him, And Here’s Why It’s Kind Of A Big Deal

“i can’t believe we live in a day and age where tom and z talk about each other in press junkets unprompted,” one fan wrote online.

Ellen Durney
Ellen Durney

Another day, another Tom Holland and Zendaya moment sending the internet into meltdown.

Closeup of Zendaya
The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

As you may know, Zendaya is currently on the road promoting Dune: Part Two alongside a whole host of A-list costars. And much to fans’ delight, she stopped by to finally take on BuzzFeed’s Puppy Interview.

Zendaya playing with puppies
BuzzFeed

During a preview clip from the adorable segment, Zendaya was asked which member of the Dune: Part Two cast “has the most rizz” — which, if you didn’t know, is short for charisma.

shy rizz is totally a thing 💖 Zendaya: The Puppy Interview coming tomorrow @ 12pm PT! 🐶 #zendaya #dunemovie #puppyinterview #puppies

With castmates like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet to pick from, you’d think she’d be spoilt for choice — but, as you might have guessed, there was only one man on her mind.

Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

“Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own,” she began, before giving a sweet and totally unprompted shoutout to her boyfriend. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

Closeup of Zendaya
BuzzFeed

Not stopping there, Zendaya confessed that she’s a little “more shy,” and therefore loves that Tom can bring her out of her shell, saying he’s “great at talking” and “getting to know people.”

Closeup of Zendaya playing with puppies
BuzzFeed

“You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit,” she said, adding that “he's got that natural gift.”

Closeup of Zendaya playing with puppies
BuzzFeed

Of course, it didn’t take long for the clip to go viral online, with fans losing it over the fact that she expertly managed to make her answer all about Tom, despite him having absolutely no involvement with Dune or the topic of discussion.

Closeup of Zendaya
BuzzFeed

“The question was about the cast and she brought it back to her man iktr,” one person responded on X, echoed by someone else who wrote: “i love them so much it hurts.”

Twitter: @hiimbobbi

Twitter: @ZoeRoseBryant

“Dropping tom's name when they were asking about the dune cast,” echoed someone else. “yeah that's so right of her.”

Twitter: @myspideyswift

Others described her as “inexplicably” down bad for Tom, saying: “I wanna be so into my partner that I’m bringing them up in a unrelated conversation abt a movie they aren’t in.”

Twitter: @Psychonaughtyy

Amid the reactions, a ton of people were quick to note that Tom is no stranger to taking the opportunity to hype up Zendaya, too, from mentioning her in interviews to gushing about her on social media.

Closeup of Tom Holland
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

“Completely obsessed with tomdaya yapping about each other in their interviews even when they’re not asked,” someone wrote.

Twitter: @tedsbecca

And what’s more, plenty of fans also pointed out that the way that Tom and Zendaya casually talk about their romance in interviews comes as a pretty big contrast to where their relationship first started.

Closeup of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

For a quick refresher, Tom and Zendaya began as platonic BFFs after meeting on the set of their first Spider-Man movie in 2017, starring as Spidey and MJ. Over the years they worked together, fans were obsessed with their adorable friendship, and in turn, the pair repeatedly denied rumors that they were a couple.

Closeup of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Karwai Tang / WireImage

But, as we now know, everything changed in July 2021 when Tom and Zendaya were photographed kissing, and it quickly became clear that their relationship had developed into something more than just friends.

Zendaya and Tom Holland
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

In the time since the viral kissing photos surfaced, both Tom and Zendaya have talked openly about how important it is for them to keep their relationship private, with Tom previously saying that “one of the downsides” of their fame is the scrutiny of their personal lives.

Tom Holland in a casual sleeveless top and trousers, exiting a vehicle
Neil Mockford / GC Images

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he told GQ in 2021, admitting that he and Zendaya “felt robbed of [their] privacy” when the pictures of them kissing became global news.

Closeup of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Gotham / GC Images

Zendaya echoed Tom’s comments in the same interview, admitting that the way their relationship was exposed to the world felt “confusing and invasive.”

Closeup of Zendaya
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she told the outlet. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Closeup of Zendaya during a talk
The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

So, in the years since, it’s come as no surprise that Tom and Z have been very conscious of how much of their relationship they share with the public, having made only a handful of red carpet appearances as a couple in the three years they’ve been dating.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at an event, Holland in a black suit, Zendaya in a sheer dress with a pattern
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

And with all of this in mind, fans are now admitting that it still feels shocking to hear Tom and Zendaya talk so openly about their love for one another, even though they’ve been together for quite some time now.

Closeup of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I can’t believe we live in a day and age where tom and z talk about each other in press junkets unprompted,” one person wrote on X, followed by someone else who said: “2017 me would pass out hearing them talk about each other like this.”

Twitter: @lesIiebens

Twitter: @spideysariana

“Its so crazy how they’re just publicly together like they could get married and have 3 kids and i’ll still be shocked like damn this is real?” added another.

Twitter: @siyyaniverse

Adorably, one fan brought attention to the fact that while maintaining a certain degree of privacy, Tom and Zendaya will never miss an opportunity to speak highly of each other and celebrate each other’s work.

Person with a smile wearing a stylish suit at &#x27;The Croods&#x27; event
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“They’re private with their relationship and when asked about each other publicly they only speak in such high regard and always show out for each other they’re kinda fucking perfect like okayyyy we get itttt,” they wrote.

Twitter: @wtfisaglizzy

Interestingly, all this comes after Zendaya discussed the widespread speculation about her love life and how she goes about sharing it with the world.

Closeup of Zendaya
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she told Elle magazine in August. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland
Karwai Tang / WireImage

She continued: “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya smiles, signing autographs in a patterned jacket at an event
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Topics in this article

