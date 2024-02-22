People Are Losing It Over Zendaya’s Answer About Tom Holland In Response To A Question That Literally Had Nothing To Do With Him, And Here’s Why It’s Kind Of A Big Deal

“i can’t believe we live in a day and age where tom and z talk about each other in press junkets unprompted,” one fan wrote online.
shy rizz is totally a thing 💖 Zendaya: The Puppy Interview coming tomorrow @ 12pm PT! 🐶 #zendaya #dunemovie #puppyinterview #puppies♬ original sound - BuzzFeed
The question was about the cast and she brought it back to her man iktr https://t.co/sYUYRwJAsA— bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) February 22, 2024
hyping up her man while doing promo for a movie he’s not even in… i love them so much it hurts https://t.co/xlZESahjLb— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 22, 2024
dropping tom's name when they were asking about the dune cast... yeah that's so right of her https://t.co/Q8DrQD5gX5— elle (@myspideyswift) February 22, 2024
I wanna be so into my partner that I’m bringing them up in a unrelated conversation abt a movie they aren’t in https://t.co/IXKbT2Hkl0— Fuzon 〄 (@Psychonaughtyy) February 22, 2024
completely obsessed with tomdaya yapping about each other in their interviews even when they’re not asked https://t.co/RFNujfsDfN— s. (@tedsbecca) February 22, 2024
her and tom are just so adorable 2017 me would pass out hearing them talk about each other like this https://t.co/qWYj4gzOOd— pia (@spideysariana) February 22, 2024
its so crazy how they’re just publicly together like they could get married and have 3 kids and i’ll still be shocked like damn this is real? https://t.co/oVfJSMGKgg— siyyan (@siyyaniverse) February 22, 2024
they’re private with their relationship and when asked about each other publicly they only speak in such high regard and always show out for each other they’re kinda fucking perfect like okayyyy we get itttt 🙄 https://t.co/WvWUsbtd4s— mrs. riotusa 🍉 (@wtfisaglizzy) February 22, 2024