People Are Calling Travis Scott “Immature” After He Seemingly Shaded Kylie Jenner’s New Business Venture On Instagram

For a reminder, Kylie and Travis dated on and off for about five years, and in that time, the pair welcomed two children together — six-year-old Stormi and two-year-old Aire.
And now, it appears Travis is shading his ex once again — this time over her new product launch.
In case you missed it, Kylie is the latest celeb to venture into the alcohol industry with a new line of canned vodka sodas.
Notably, one of the other “players” in the market is her ex, who also happens to have a line of canned, fruit flavoured alcoholic beverages.
And so, with the launch of Sprinter, it looks like Travis isn’t too pleased that Kylie is dropping a competing product.
It didn’t take people long to take notice of the seeming shade, with fans describing him as “immature.”
Interestingly, others were more skeptical of Kylie, questioning why she’d come out with a competing product — particularly when she has plenty of other business ventures on her résumé.
Kylie has not addressed the Ozempic speculation off the back of Travis’s line, though her friend, Yris Palmer, recently shut down the chatter on her behalf.