People Are Calling Travis Scott “Immature” After He Seemingly Shaded Kylie Jenner’s New Business Venture On Instagram

“Being shady to your Baby mama business when at the end it will only benefit YOUR kids is wild.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Looks like Travis Scott isn’t loving Kylie Jenner’s newest business venture.

Travis in a shirt and jacket with braided hair and sparkling necklace, looking off-camera
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

For a reminder, Kylie and Travis dated on and off for about five years, and in that time, the pair welcomed two children together — six-year-old Stormi and two-year-old Aire.

Kylie in a form-fitting dress cuddles with Travis, who&#x27;s wearing a suit as they pose for photographers on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Shortly after their split was reported in January 2023, Kylie started dating Timotheé Chalamet. Since then, Travis has seemingly shaded the actor in his music — indicating that he’s not pleased that Kylie has moved on.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie seated together at an event
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

On the song “Meltdown” from his 2023 album, Utopia, Travis raps: “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn a athlete like it’s calories / Find another flame hot as me, bitch.”


Obviously, in light of Timmy’s hit movie,Wonka, fans quickly interpreted the lyrics as a jab towards Kylie and her new man.

And now, it appears Travis is shading his ex once again — this time over her new product launch.

Travis Scott smiling, wearing a graphic tee and layered necklaces, stands next to a man with a laptop
Rich Polk / Getty Images for Fanatics

In case you missed it, Kylie is the latest celeb to venture into the alcohol industry with a new line of canned vodka sodas.

closeup of kylie in a leather strapless dress
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The brand is called Sprinter and will launch on March 21 with four flavors — black cherry, peach, grapefruit, and lime.


In a statement published with the launch announcement yesterday, Kylie said Sprinter is her “answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails.”


“We’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” the mogul said. 


“Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves,” the statement continued.

Notably, one of the other “players” in the market is her ex, who also happens to have a line of canned, fruit flavoured alcoholic beverages.

Travis Scott in a sleeveless top and chains, holding a can, with tattoos visible, posing
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

Like Sprinter, Travis’s hard seltzer brand, Cacti, carries four flavors — strawberry, tropical fruit, pineapple mango, and lemon-lime.


The rapper quietly relaunched Cacti at the start of this year after it was temporarily discontinued in December 2021 in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

And so, with the launch of Sprinter, it looks like Travis isn’t too pleased that Kylie is dropping a competing product.

Two cans of &#x27;Cacti&#x27; hard seltzer on a table with text &quot;Nothing better&quot;
@TravisScott / Instagram / Via Instagram: @travisscott

Hours after Kylie announced Sprinter, Travis pointedly posted a photograph of his Cacti drinks on his Instagram story alongside the caption: “Nothing better.”

It didn’t take people long to take notice of the seeming shade, with fans describing him as “immature.”

Travis Scott sitting courtside at a basketball game while holding a can of his Cacti drink
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

“Being shady to your Baby mama business when at the end it will only benefit YOUR kids is wild,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Interestingly, others were more skeptical of Kylie, questioning why she’d come out with a competing product — particularly when she has plenty of other business ventures on her résumé.

Kylie in an one-shoulder gown at an event
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

“Well I mean Travis came out with his product first and did it a long time ago,” one person commented. “Maybe Kylie shouldn’t have come out with her own that’ll compete with his, since his is also benefiting the kids.”

“Kylie is very unoriginal unfortunately,” added someone else.

Travis’s assumed dig comes less than two months after he was called out for seemingly accusing Kylie of using Ozempic to lose weight.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner pose together; he in a suit, she in a structured strapless gown
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Huffington Post

“She doin' Ozempic, tryna be different / Tryna be a new woman,” he raps on his song, “BACKR00M,” which fans assumed was a hit at Kylie, who has talked openly about feeling “pressure” to bounce back “physically” and “mentally” after the birth of her two kids.


Ozempic is a drug used to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is not FDA-approved for weight loss uses, though there’s been a recent spike in celebrities taking it for that reason. 

Kylie has not addressed the Ozempic speculation off the back of Travis’s line, though her friend, Yris Palmer, recently shut down the chatter on her behalf.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Replying to a comment on TikTok, Yris told a fan that Kylie is “back to her pre baby weight and looks amazing.”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer