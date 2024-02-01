Travis Kelce Shared A New Revelation About Taylor Swift’s First Chiefs Game, And Here’s What It Tells Us About Their Relationship Timeline

And now Travis has revealed some more specifics, saying during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that they’d been in close contact for around a month before her debut at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We had known each other for close to a month at that point,” he said, adding that her first appearance “wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game!’”
Of course, this brings the start of Travis and Taylor’s relationship to sometime in August — which aligns with what both parties have previously shared about the timeline.
Speaking to Time magazine in December, Taylor divulged that she and Travis started “hanging out” soon after he mentioned her on his podcast in late July.
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she said of those early stages. “Because we got to get to know each other.”
In the same interview, Taylor also revealed that by the time she attended her first game at Arrowhead, she and Travis were officially “a couple.”
“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she acknowledged. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”
And while we don’t know the exact date that these two first hung out in person, Travis also shared some insight into the early days of their romance during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in November — revealing that it was Taylor who called him up first.
“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said of their first phone call, admitting he “had somebody playing Cupid” before they finally spent time together.
“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he added.
So from Travis’s recent interview — and his previous admission that he was still rocking his mustache when he and Taylor first met in person — I think it’s pretty safe to say that things started heating up between these two sometime in late August.
And now, speaking about their relationship ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis told Pat McAfee that he’s having the time of his life in spite of the intense fanfare.
“It’s exciting for me, but it was all brand new,” he confessed. “From having the paparazzi following me every single day into work to, you know, everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports or whether it’s not sports.”
“It's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could've never anticipated, and I'm having fun with it,” he said before giving a little shoutout to the critics.
“The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside [of] all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t wanna see the Chiefs win,” he said, joking that he’s “slowly reeling them in.”