Travis Kelce Shared A New Revelation About Taylor Swift’s First Chiefs Game, And Here’s What It Tells Us About Their Relationship Timeline

“It’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could've never anticipated, and I'm having fun with it,” he said.

Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Travis Kelce is sharing more insight into the exact timeline of his and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

Travis and Taylor embracing at a football game
As you’ll probably remember, the first whispers of a rumored romance between Travis and Taylor came on Sept. 12 with a report from the Messenger claiming that the two were “quietly hanging out.”

Close-up of Taylor holding a beverage and wearing a sparkly sleeveless outfit
However, it wasn’t until Sept. 24 that we got official confirmation of the new relationship in the form of Taylor cheering for Travis at his football game in Kansas City, Missouri.

Close-up of Taylor clapping at a game
Given that it had only been two months since Travis first publicly expressed an interest in Taylor on the July 26 episode of his and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast, there was a lot of speculation as to just how long the pair had been privately seeing each other before her first game day appearance.

Close-up of Taylor in a VIP booth at a game
And now Travis has revealed some more specifics, saying during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that they’d been in close contact for around a month before her debut at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Close-up of Travis in his NFL uniform
“We had known each other for close to a month at that point,” he said, adding that her first appearance “wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game!’”

Close-up of Travis at a game
Of course, this brings the start of Travis and Taylor’s relationship to sometime in August — which aligns with what both parties have previously shared about the timeline.

Close-up of Travis and Taylor holding hands
Speaking to Time magazine in December, Taylor divulged that she and Travis started “hanging out” soon after he mentioned her on his podcast in late July.

Close-up of Taylor at a media event
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she said of those early stages. “Because we got to get to know each other.”

Close-up of Travis and Taylor at a game
In the same interview, Taylor also revealed that by the time she attended her first game at Arrowhead, she and Travis were officially “a couple.”

Close-up of Taylor outside a building
“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she acknowledged. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Close-up of Taylor in a sparkly, sleeveless gown
And while we don’t know the exact date that these two first hung out in person, Travis also shared some insight into the early days of their romance during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in November — revealing that it was Taylor who called him up first.

Close-up of Travis smiling
“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said of their first phone call, admitting he “had somebody playing Cupid” before they finally spent time together.

Close-up of Taylor performing onstage
“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he added.

Close-up of Travis wearing a cap and an &quot;I&#x27;m not doing shit today&quot; T-shirt
So from Travis’s recent interview — and his previous admission that he was still rocking his mustache when he and Taylor first met in person — I think it’s pretty safe to say that things started heating up between these two sometime in late August.

Close-up of Travis and Taylor holding hands
And now, speaking about their relationship ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis told Pat McAfee that he’s having the time of his life in spite of the intense fanfare.

Close-up of Travis smiling and wearing sunglasses and a suit
“It’s exciting for me, but it was all brand new,” he confessed. “From having the paparazzi following me every single day into work to, you know, everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports or whether it’s not sports.”

Close-up of Travis wearing sunglasses and a suit and holding a large bag
“It's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could've never anticipated, and I'm having fun with it,” he said before giving a little shoutout to the critics.

Close-up of Travis in a football uniform
“The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside [of] all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t wanna see the Chiefs win,” he said, joking that he’s “slowly reeling them in.”

Close-up of Travis and Taylor embracing at a game
You can watch the full clip of Travis on The Pat McAfee Show here.

