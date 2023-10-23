And while their budding relationship has unfolded quickly and very publicly, we still don’t know exactly when the pair first met.
For a bit of context, Travis said in a July 26 episode of his podcast, New Heights, that he tried — and failed — to give Taylor his number when he went to watch the Eras Tour at Arrowhead earlier that month.
Things went a little quiet from this point onward, and it wasn’t until Sept. 12 that an anonymous source told the Messenger that the two were “quietly hanging out.”
At the time, these claims were received with a fair amount of skepticism, particularly after Entertainment Tonight followed up with their own report claiming that the two were not officially dating.
However, the doubters were soon proved wrong when Taylor showed up to watch Travis’s football game on Sept. 24 — and the rest is history.
So with this information, it’s not out of the question that Taylor and Travis first started hanging out in early September in the period after he tried to shoot his shot and before the dating rumors surfaced.
Although...Travis just dropped a vital hint about their first encounter that suggests they may have crossed paths sooner than we thought.
In a Chiefs press conference on Oct. 20, a reporter asked Travis to give some advice to fans who might be planning to use his and Taylor’s relationship as inspiration for Halloween costumes later this month.
The NFL star responded by saying that anybody hoping to dress as him should know that his facial hair is a vital component of the outfit.
“The mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I’ll tell you what, man, that ’stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit,” he said before revealing, “I had it when I met Taylor for the first time.”
In the event that you haven't been closely following the development of Travis’s facial hair over the past few months, he debuted a new look midway through the Chiefs’ preseason training camp on Aug. 2.
Despite mixed reactions, Travis kept the ’stache throughout August and September but now seems to be returning to his typical look as he grows out his beard again.
So with this new insight, it’s actually possible that Travis and Taylor crossed paths as early as August, which would make sense, given how quickly their relationship seems to have progressed since their first public appearance in September.
And it’s not just Travis with whom Taylor seems to be bonding. This week, the singer was also seen again with Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their kids — with the duo even sharing a sweet handshake as they celebrated a touchdown together.