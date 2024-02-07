The NFL star — who is only days away from playing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs — was asked during a press conference on Feb. 5 if he had “another ring” on his mind besides the one he might win on Sunday.
Cleverly deflecting the question, he responded: “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”
So, despite hinting that an engagement is probably a little while off, Travis still jumped at the opportunity to sing Taylor’s praises when asked about her success at the Grammys last Sunday.
“She's unbelievable,” he said, noting that she’s “re-writing the history books” by becoming the first artist ever to win Album of the Year four times.
“I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too,” he said.
Off the back of her historic night at the Grammys, Taylor got straight back to business and headed to Japan to resume her Eras Tour in Tokyo.
In the time since the Chiefs solidified their spot in Sunday's Super Bowl, Swifties have been speculating whether or not Taylor will be able to make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer for Travis in the crowd.
And as the big day edges closer, it’s looking increasingly more likely that she’ll be able to make the trip — with even the Japanese Embassy “confidently” backing the singer’s prospects of a Super Bowl appearance in the midst of her busy schedule.
“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said in a statement.
The statement continued: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs.”