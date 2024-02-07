After Months Of Speculation, Travis Kelce Addressed Rumors He’s Planning To Propose To Taylor Swift

Sounds like we might be waiting a little longer for that Swift-Kelce engagement news.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t even been dating for six months yet, but the pair are already dodging speculation that an engagement might already be on the horizon.

After going public with their romance in September, Page Six published reports over the holidays that Travis had asked for permission from Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, to pop the question.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it,” the insider claimed. “And Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

The outlet then doubled down on the speculation a month later, this time publishing quotes from an insider who said that fans could probably expect the pair to be engaged by summer.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the source alleged, suggesting that they’re planning to get engaged on their one-year anniversary.

And while other insiders have refuted that this is the case, Travis is finally weighing in on the speculation himself.

The NFL star — who is only days away from playing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs — was asked during a press conference on Feb. 5 if he had “another ring” on his mind besides the one he might win on Sunday.

Cleverly deflecting the question, he responded: “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”

So, despite hinting that an engagement is probably a little while off, Travis still jumped at the opportunity to sing Taylor’s praises when asked about her success at the Grammys last Sunday.

“She's unbelievable,” he said, noting that she’s “re-writing the history books” by becoming the first artist ever to win Album of the Year four times.

“I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too,” he said.

Off the back of her historic night at the Grammys, Taylor got straight back to business and headed to Japan to resume her Eras Tour in Tokyo.

In the time since the Chiefs solidified their spot in Sunday's Super Bowl, Swifties have been speculating whether or not Taylor will be able to make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer for Travis in the crowd.

And as the big day edges closer, it’s looking increasingly more likely that she’ll be able to make the trip — with even the Japanese Embassy “confidently” backing the singer’s prospects of a Super Bowl appearance in the midst of her busy schedule.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said in a statement.

The statement continued: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs.”

