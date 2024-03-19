Here’s What Shakira Had To Say About The Viral Rumor That She Found Out Gerard Piqué Had Allegedly Cheated On Her Because Of A Jar Of Jam In Her Refrigerator

First of all, does Shakira even like jam?

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Shakira just cleared up a viral rumor about her separation from Gerard Piqué.

Shakira seated, holding a microphone, with a smile
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, Shakira and Gerard were together for 11 years before they split in June 2022 amid rumors that the retired soccer star had cheated on her.

Closeup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira sitting at a sports event
Gotham / GC Images

At the time, they released a brief statement announcing their breakup, asking fans to respect their privacy in the best interests of their two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Neither party has directly confirmed the cheating rumors, although they’ve both hinted at the messy cause of the split — perhaps most notably with Shakira’s record-breaking diss track, "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. #53," which appeared to take aim at Gerard and his new girlfriend.

A close-up of Shakira wearing a shimmering outfit at an event
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

Shakira also seemed to shade her ex at the Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony last year, saying during a speech: “There comes a time in the life of every woman…when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

Needless to say, we certainly don’t know the exact details of what went down between these two — which brings us to one theory involving a jar of strawberry jam.

Closeup of Shakira
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

In case you’re confused, a bizarre rumor surfaced in 2023 claiming Shakira worked out that Gerard was cheating on her after she opened her refrigerator to discover that some of her favorite jam had been eaten while she was out of town.

Closeup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira
Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images

As the story goes, Shakira loves jam, but Gerard and their sons hate it. Therefore, the fact that some of it had been eaten while she was away indicated that someone else must have been in her home.

While the alleged jam fiasco inspired a ton of discussion online, the exact origins of the rumor are pretty blurry.

Shakira smiles and speaks into a microphone while sitting on stage during an event
Manny Hernandez / Wireimage

Some outlets claim that Shakira first told the story herself on a Spanish TV show called Socialite, though there isn’t a ton of evidence to suggest that this actually happened.

But now, nearly two years since their split, the iconic singer was recently asked about the bizarre rumor and finally set the record straight with a simple response — “Not true,” she told the Sunday Times last week.

Closeup of Shakira
David Ramos / Getty Images

Away from the now-debunked jam theory, Shakira has previously recalled learning of Gerard’s alleged betrayal around the time her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was “gravely injured in an accident.”

Closeup of Shakira
Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images

“Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU,” she told People en Español last year, admitting she thought she “wasn't going to survive” that period of her life.


“The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most,” she recalled of her father, who has since recovered. “I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much.”

You can read Shakira’s full interview with the Sunday Times here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer