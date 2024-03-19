Here’s What Shakira Had To Say About The Viral Rumor That She Found Out Gerard Piqué Had Allegedly Cheated On Her Because Of A Jar Of Jam In Her Refrigerator

Needless to say, we certainly don’t know the exact details of what went down between these two — which brings us to one theory involving a jar of strawberry jam.
In case you’re confused, a bizarre rumor surfaced in 2023 claiming Shakira worked out that Gerard was cheating on her after she opened her refrigerator to discover that some of her favorite jam had been eaten while she was out of town.
While the alleged jam fiasco inspired a ton of discussion online, the exact origins of the rumor are pretty blurry.
But now, nearly two years since their split, the iconic singer was recently asked about the bizarre rumor and finally set the record straight with a simple response — “Not true,” she told the Sunday Times last week.
Away from the now-debunked jam theory, Shakira has previously recalled learning of Gerard’s alleged betrayal around the time her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was “gravely injured in an accident.”