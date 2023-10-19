Penelope Disick Hilariously Called Out Her Dad, Scott Disick, For His Problematic History Of Dating Younger Women By Reminding Him That He’s 40, And She’s Not Wrong

Scott previously confessed that finding an “age-appropriate” partner is a priority — and it sounds as if his 11-year-old daughter agrees.

In this week’s installment of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian turned their minds to matchmaking as they set out on a quest to find a new girlfriend for Scott Disick.

Close-up of Scott at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for ABA

For a bit of context, Scott has publicly dated a number of people since he and Kourtney Kardashian ended their relationship for good back in 2015.

Scott and Rebecca Donaldson at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for ABA

However, as Kourt went on to tie the knot with Travis Barker, Scott’s dating life took a backseat, partly due to a car accident in 2022 that left him struggling with a pretty severe back injury.

Close-up of Scott in jeans and a jacket
Bg002 / GC Images

“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” Scott said in last week’s episode of the show, admitting that the crash left him “barely mobile.”

Close-up of Scott in a plaid jacket, cap, and sunglasses with Khloé sitting behind him
Hulu / Disney+

So in hopes of bringing some extra joy into his life in this week’s installment, Kris and Khloé took it upon themselves to seek out a new lady for the lord by setting him up on a blind date.

Close-up of Scott in the kitchen
Hulu / Disney+

Before seeking out the right candidates, Kris and Khloé paid a visit to Scott’s house to ask a couple of questions about what he’s looking for in his next partner.

Close-up of Scott at a media event
Presley Ann / Getty Images

After they not so subtly brought up the topic of dating, Scott confessed to Kris and Khloé that he gets lonely “all the time,” prompting Kris to ask him to describe his “perfect girl.”

Kris, Khloé, and Scott in the kitchen
Hulu / Disney+

“I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody, you know?” he said after jokingly saying that Khloé has “all the characteristics” he’s looking for. “I have been through, like, a lot of different things. I definitely know I’m not easy and I’m not perfect.”

Close-up of Scott in the kitchen
Hulu / Disney+

As the trio struggled to pinpoint the exact characteristics he’s searching for, Penelope — Scott and Kourtney’s 11-year-old daughter — helpfully entered the room.

Penelope on the stairs with caption, &quot;Hi, I&#x27;m coming back, one second&quot;
Hulu / Disney+

Enlisting her help, Khloé proceeded to ask her niece “what qualities” they should be looking for, prompting Penelope to reel off a list of vital attributes, starting off with one very important requirement.

Khloé, Penelope, and Kris sitting at a table
Hulu / Disney+

“Older,” P replied, straight-faced.

Khloé, Penelope, and Kris sitting at a table
Hulu / Disney+

Of course, if you know anything about Scott, you’ll know this is a reference to his problematic pattern of dating “much younger” women.

Close-up of Scott smiling
Hulu / Disney+

Starting in 2015, he dated stylist Chloe Bartoli, who is seven years younger than he is, and a year later, he had a fling with Australian model Megan Blake Irwin, who is eight years his junior.

Chloe in a shoe store
Jp Yim / Getty Images for Rocket Dog

In 2017, he was briefly linked to Bella Thorne, who is 14 years younger than he is. This, however, was short-lived, as that same year, he began a relationship with a then-19-year-old Sofia Richie. Scott was 34 at the time.

Close-up of Sofia at a media event
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Scott and Sofia’s controversial romance was initially brushed off. However, the pair ended up staying together on and off for three years, with Sofia featuring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even spending time with his and Kourt’s three children.

Scott and. Sofia on the red carpet
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

A few months after Scott and Sofia parted ways in 2020, the Talentless founder was rumored to be “getting serious” with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who — you guessed it — was also a teenager at the time.

Scott and Amelia walking together
Mega / GC Images

Amelia and Scott’s relationship marked the biggest age difference yet, with a gap of 18 years between them. They ultimately split in September 2021.

Close-up of Amelia at a media event
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Over the years, Scott — who is now 40 — hasn’t shied away from addressing his problematic dating patterns, telling Andy Cohen in 2021 that he doesn’t actively seek out younger women.

Close-up of Scott and Khloé in lounge chairs
Mega / GC Images

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he said at the time. “I don't go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me 'cause I look young.”

Close-up of Scott
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Since then, he’s acknowledged that if he wants to “move on” from Kourtney with “somebody real and serious,” he should probably think about choosing someone “more age-appropriate.”

Close-up of Scott and Sofia embracing
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Rolla's

Which brings us to now — and it sounds as if Penelope is on the same page.

Close-up of Penelope
Hulu / Disney+

Returning to Scott’s kitchen, Khloé suggested that maybe dating women in their “late 20s” might be a good starting point.

Close-up of Scott in a cap, sunglasses, and puffy jacket near a car
Mega / GC Images

“No! 20s?! You’re 40!” Penelope interrupted, looking at her dad with an air of disgust. “You’re not gonna date someone 19.”

Khloé, Penelope, and Kris at a table
Hulu / Disney+

In response, Scott confessed that he probably would date someone that age but said it’s “not a good look” — so make of that what you will.

Close-up of Scott at a table
Hulu / Disney+

With the age requirement firmly established, Penelope continued with her list, adding that her potential stepmom must have “a good personality” and “can be pretty.”

Khloé, Penelope, and Kris at a table
Hulu / Disney+

“Someone who goes to the gym. ’Cause you need to go to the gym also,” she added, shooting her dad a fierce look. “I want him to have a girlfriend!”

Khloé and Penelope at a table
Disney+ / Hulu

With that, the group concluded that they probably had enough information to round up a few prospective partners to find Scott’s perfect match. And later in the episode, Kris and Khloé sent him on a date with a woman named Celine Nehoray, who they said had “great energy” and a “great attitude.”

Close-up of Kris on a couch
Hulu / Disney+

When Kris came to talk to him about how the date went, Scott explained that he and Celine had a great time together, but he was otherwise quite vague about what the future might hold for them.

Close-up of Scott at a media event wearing a hoodie
Mindy Small / FilmMagic

“I would totally hang out with her. Great energy. So sweet,” he told Kris. “I think it was good for me, just to get out of my comfort zone.”

Close-up of Scott wearing a &quot;Scott Disick&quot; T-shirt
Hulu / Disney+

In her confessional, Kris concluded that Scott will find love when the “timing’s right” — unless he wants a spot on the next season of The Bachelor.

Close-up of Kris on the couch
Hulu / Disney+

You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available to stream Oct. 26.

