Penelope Disick Hilariously Called Out Her Dad, Scott Disick, For His Problematic History Of Dating Younger Women By Reminding Him That He’s 40, And She’s Not Wrong

For a bit of context, Scott has publicly dated a number of people since he and Kourtney Kardashian ended their relationship for good back in 2015.
However, as Kourt went on to tie the knot with Travis Barker, Scott’s dating life took a backseat, partly due to a car accident in 2022 that left him struggling with a pretty severe back injury.
“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” Scott said in last week’s episode of the show, admitting that the crash left him “barely mobile.”
So in hopes of bringing some extra joy into his life in this week’s installment, Kris and Khloé took it upon themselves to seek out a new lady for the lord by setting him up on a blind date.
Before seeking out the right candidates, Kris and Khloé paid a visit to Scott’s house to ask a couple of questions about what he’s looking for in his next partner.
After they not so subtly brought up the topic of dating, Scott confessed to Kris and Khloé that he gets lonely “all the time,” prompting Kris to ask him to describe his “perfect girl.”
“I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody, you know?” he said after jokingly saying that Khloé has “all the characteristics” he’s looking for. “I have been through, like, a lot of different things. I definitely know I’m not easy and I’m not perfect.”
As the trio struggled to pinpoint the exact characteristics he’s searching for, Penelope — Scott and Kourtney’s 11-year-old daughter — helpfully entered the room.
Enlisting her help, Khloé proceeded to ask her niece “what qualities” they should be looking for, prompting Penelope to reel off a list of vital attributes, starting off with one very important requirement.
“Older,” P replied, straight-faced.
Of course, if you know anything about Scott, you’ll know this is a reference to his problematic pattern of dating “much younger” women.
Starting in 2015, he dated stylist Chloe Bartoli, who is seven years younger than he is, and a year later, he had a fling with Australian model Megan Blake Irwin, who is eight years his junior.
In 2017, he was briefly linked to Bella Thorne, who is 14 years younger than he is. This, however, was short-lived, as that same year, he began a relationship with a then-19-year-old Sofia Richie. Scott was 34 at the time.
Scott and Sofia’s controversial romance was initially brushed off. However, the pair ended up staying together on and off for three years, with Sofia featuring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even spending time with his and Kourt’s three children.
A few months after Scott and Sofia parted ways in 2020, the Talentless founder was rumored to be “getting serious” with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who — you guessed it — was also a teenager at the time.
Over the years, Scott — who is now 40 — hasn’t shied away from addressing his problematic dating patterns, telling Andy Cohen in 2021 that he doesn’t actively seek out younger women.
“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he said at the time. “I don't go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me 'cause I look young.”
Since then, he’s acknowledged that if he wants to “move on” from Kourtney with “somebody real and serious,” he should probably think about choosing someone “more age-appropriate.”
Which brings us to now — and it sounds as if Penelope is on the same page.
Returning to Scott’s kitchen, Khloé suggested that maybe dating women in their “late 20s” might be a good starting point.
“No! 20s?! You’re 40!” Penelope interrupted, looking at her dad with an air of disgust. “You’re not gonna date someone 19.”
In response, Scott confessed that he probably would date someone that age but said it’s “not a good look” — so make of that what you will.
With the age requirement firmly established, Penelope continued with her list, adding that her potential stepmom must have “a good personality” and “can be pretty.”
“Someone who goes to the gym. ’Cause you need to go to the gym also,” she added, shooting her dad a fierce look. “I want him to have a girlfriend!”
With that, the group concluded that they probably had enough information to round up a few prospective partners to find Scott’s perfect match. And later in the episode, Kris and Khloé sent him on a date with a woman named Celine Nehoray, who they said had “great energy” and a “great attitude.”
When Kris came to talk to him about how the date went, Scott explained that he and Celine had a great time together, but he was otherwise quite vague about what the future might hold for them.
“I would totally hang out with her. Great energy. So sweet,” he told Kris. “I think it was good for me, just to get out of my comfort zone.”
In her confessional, Kris concluded that Scott will find love when the “timing’s right” — unless he wants a spot on the next season of The Bachelor.
You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available to stream Oct. 26.