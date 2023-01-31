Netflix's Pamela Anderson Documentary Is Surprisingly Sad

“I love being in love and being vulnerable,” Pamela Anderson says in the new Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

And the sentiment captures the project’s theme. The world already knows the outlines of Anderson’s trajectory : Playboy icon, global Baywatch pinup, tabloid and celebrity gossip piñata, animal rights activist. Directed by Ryan White and produced by Anderson’s son, Brandon Lee, Pamela frames Anderson’s life and celebrity almost as a kind of performance art project on emotional expressiveness and connection within the trying context of fame.

Rather than a meticulous catalog of her career or cultural appeal, Pamela is mostly interested in Anderson’s thoughts and feelings. It’s based on interviews conducted at Anderson’s home in British Columbia and excerpts of her diaries, which are read by an actress because, as Anderson says on camera, there’s parts she wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing herself. Visually, the focus is on Anderson’s low-key style and the romantic way she views her own life: She’s in a no-makeup look in the interviews, and her home seems permanently aglow with natural sunlight.

Pamela hews closely to its subject’s perspective, especially as it grapples with the ways that Anderson’s image was used outside of her control: from the constant chatter about her body on talk shows to the moment her private home videos were stolen and sold without her consent in the early internet era. The end result is a revealing and sometimes surprisingly sad portrait, even if, predictably, it fails to sit with the contradictions of her persona.