12 Upcoming Movies And TV Shows That Are Expected To Resume Production Now That The Strikes Are Over

We certainly have a lot to look forward to.

Ellen Durney
At long last, the actors strike is over!

On Tuesday, negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) declared the end of the longest TV and movie actors strike in history by announcing that they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

From the very moment the strike started back in July, actors were required to put all their work on hold — production on movies and TV shows was stopped, red carpets were rolled away, and all promotion of movies was banned (except for projects granted an interim agreement).

And now, after 118 days, actors across the world are rejoicing as they finally get to return to doing what they love. And for a lot of Hollywood’s biggest names, it sounds as if they have a busy few months ahead of them. So here’s a look at the movies and TV shows that are expected to get up and running again now that the strike is over.

1. Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator sequel was one of the many films to be shut down midway through filming when the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July. As it currently stands, the film is set to be released in November 2024, and the cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.


We don’t know exactly how much shooting is left, but the director recently revealed that he was able to edit about 90 minutes of footage they’d shot prestrike, which would suggest they’re possibly about halfway through, given the original’s nearly three-hour runtime. 


Interestingly, Deadline reported that Gladiator 2 is a high priority to complete, namely for Pedro, who apparently is picking it over other projects, like HBO’s The Last of Us.

2. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two

If there’s one person who loves making movies more than anyone else, it’s Tom Cruise. The eighth installment of his beloved Mission: Impossible franchise had been set to release next June, but it’s been pushed back nearly a year in order to give the cast and crew enough time to film the last remaining scene of the movie, which the director, Christopher McQuarrie, described as “the biggest set piece, the central set piece.” Over the summer, Tom put his free time to good use by joining bargaining negotiations to urge the AMPTP to consider SAG-AFTRA's concerns on matters relating to AI and stunt performers. Good for him!

3. Deadpool 3

Though it seems Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been spending a lot of downtime together during the Hollywood strikes, the pair will soon be getting down to business again, as filming is set to resume on the third Deadpool movie within the next few weeks. According to Deadline, the Shawn Levy film is about half complete, although it was announced recently that its release is being delayed two months to July 2024

4. Venom 3

The third Venom installment is yet another film that has been delayed due to delays amid the strikes. Sony announced that Venom 3 will hit theaters in November 2024 after originally being slated for release in July. Production was underway in Spain when the strikes hit over summer, so it’s likely that Tom Hardy and his costars will be hopping on a flight to Europe to complete the movie very soon.

5. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Elsewhere in the Sony Spider-Verse, voice recording is set to resume for the third installment of the animated Spider-Man film series. The upcoming movie originally was set to be released on Easter weekend next year, but it has now been pushed off the 2024 schedule. As it stands, there have been no updates as to its new premiere date.

6. It Ends With Us

The movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel was facing intense casting criticism when production was shut down over the summer. Now, four months later, the film is apparently a top priority for Wayfarer Studios to complete, with shooting expected to recommence imminently. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, It Ends With Us is still expected to hit screens in February 2024. However, with reportedly less than half of the filming complete, the premiere date could be subject to change.

7. Unstoppable

Contrary to its title, Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming wrestling movie was halted because of the writers strike in May and wasn’t able to pick back up after the SAG-AFTRA strike started in July. Based on a true story, Unstoppable is being produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity studio and will star J.Lo alongside Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. According to Deadline, Bennifer and the team hope to resume filming ASAP, having shot for only two weeks before the set was shut down.

8. The White Lotus

A year after Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus took over our lives, plans for a third installment are finally able to take shape. Earlier this week, Mike White, the show’s creator, gave fans an idea of what to expect for the “supersized” third season, which he hopes to start shooting early next year, now that casting can get underway. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Despite his enthusiasm, we still have a while to wait before we welcome a new batch of vacationers to the White Lotus. HBO boss Casey Bloys said in a press event last week that fans can expect the third season of the series to air in 2025, along with The Last of Us Season 2 and Euphoria Season 3.

9. Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 Movie

Before you ask, no, that isn’t the film’s actual title — although at this rate, it may as well be. Set to star Brad Pitt, Apple’s currently unnamed Formula 1 movie stopped filming in July and could resume as soon as next week, with the cast reported to be shooting alongside the real-life F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. Boasting Sir Lewis Hamilton as a producer, the film is garnering a ton of anticipation from F1 fans — although there’s currently no word on when it’ll be theirs to watch.

10. Beetlejuice 2

According to Tim Burton, his Beetlejuice sequel was painfully close to completion when filming was shut down in June. “I feel grateful we got what we got,” he recently told the Independent. “We know what we have to do. It is 99% done.” With a release date set for September 2024, the likes of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega are expected to return to set to finish off “a day and a half” of shooting for the film, which is also being produced by Brad Pitt.

11. Wicked: Part 1 and 2

With Ariana Grande’s blossoming romance with Ethan Slater making headlines this summer, the Wicked movies have been a major topic of conversation, even while production was on pause. The two-part movie musical adaptation was filming in the UK this year when the strike began. At the time, the cast and crew were apparently only 10 days away from completion of both movies, which will star Cynthia Erivo alongside Ariana and Ethan.


There haven’t been any official updates as to when the cast will return to shoot the remaining scenes, but director Jon Chu hinted on Instagram that he’s “excited to get back to work” now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. 


Currently, the first installment is set to be released in November 2024, with Part 2 arriving the following year. Jon previously said he still expects the movies to be released on schedule despite the delays.

12. Stranger Things

Sounds as if Millie Bobby Brown will be taking a break from wedding planning to return to set very soon. After a delay of more than six months, reports are that Netflix is eager to return to work and has plans to shoot the final episodes of Stranger Things within the coming weeks. Earlier this month, executive producer Shawn Levy told the outlet that the entire team behind the show was “chomping at the bit” to start shooting again, but confessed that he was unsure what the exact time frame was. Despite this, it sounds as if Netflix is set to prioritize the hit sci-fi series, which is expected to stream its fifth and final season in 2025.

