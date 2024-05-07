The Hidden Meaning Behind Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 Met Gala Look Was Perfectly On Theme, And Other Guests Should Take Note

More often than not, men who attend the Met Gala are guilty of doing the bare minimum when it comes to the theme. But if there’s one person we can count on to understand the assignment, it’s Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton seated, smiling, holding a microphone, wearing Mercedes F1 team gear
Showing his counterparts how it’s done, Lewis made his fifth Met Gala appearance on Monday in a custom all-black Burberry look that paid homage to this year’s theme in more ways than one.

Lewis Hamilton at the Met Gala
The dress code for the event was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a J.G. Ballard short story of the same name, and the British Formula 1 legend used the opportunity to honor the first Black gardeners in the UK — namely, John Ystumllyn.

Lewis Hamilton in a black tuxedo with gold chain detail at a celebrity event
According to his biography, Ystumllyn was abducted from his home in Africa to become a servant for an upper-class white family in Wales when he was about 8 years old. He was believed to be among the first Black men to live in Wales, and it was there that he embraced his natural abilities in horticulture, becoming the first Black gardener.

“What I love about the Met, and what Anna [Wintour] does with the Met, is that I’m able to really deep dive into the theme,” Lewis told Vogue on the red carpet, explaining the inspiration behind his outfit.

Lewis Hamilton in a black suit with jewelry, holding a mic, interview backdrop
“Through adversity, he really triumphed, so that’s where the inspiration really came from,” he said, referring to Ystumllyn as he pointed out that the thorns incorporated into his look were to represent the “pain” caused by the slavery trade.

With the help of his stylist, Eric McNeal, and Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Lewis paid homage to “the legacy of John Ystumllyn and the beauty of his work” with the floral embellishments on his jacket, and stitched inside the all-black ensemble was an Alex Wharton poem titled “The Gardener,” which is inspired by Ystumllyn’s life in Wales.

Lewis Hamilton showing the details of his ensemble at the Met Gala
“I hope the sun pours light upon our skin. And we melt into each other, into everything. Maybe the trees will speak, as they sometimes do. Whispers from the shade — Run, run away,” the excerpt inside his jacket read.

In a way that others often don’t, Lewis expressed to Vogue how important it is to him to embrace the theme, and over on X, fans wasted no time before praising his “dedication, attention to details, and creativity.”

Lewis Hamilton in a black tuxedo with gold chain detail at an event
“he's honoring the life of John Ystumllyn, the first black gardener in Wales, hence the flower earrings and details on the suit,” one user wrote in response to his interview with Vogue, amassing more than 58,000 likes. “not only it looks beautiful, its meaning is even more beautiful. he never misses.”


“Stories like this are part of what make the met gala so beautiful,” added someone else. “Being able to share history in a way that can be preserved. I think people forget that its a fundraiser and goes to preserving years of historical fashion. And gives moments for designers of all origins to shine.”


“one of the best look of the met imo, it IS in the theme and what makes it look even better is that there is a real story behind it, it’s meaningful like it’s not just a black suit with flowers,” echoed another user.

Of course, Lewis is no stranger to making a statement at the Met. In 2021, he memorably purchased an entire table at the event to platform Black creatives who wouldn’t have otherwise been invited, using his star power to give emerging talent the chance to shine.

Group of people at an event wearing a variety of high-fashion outfits, some with intricate designs and textures
“It’s been an honor to be able to put this table together to celebrate and support Black creatives,” he said at the time. “It’s so important for me to be able to offer more opportunities for underrepresented people and I hope this will help spark conversation for more inclusion in the fashion industry.”


Lewis’s table included Kehlani, Miles Chamley-Watson, Alton Mason, Law Roach, and Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as designers Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson, and Jason Rembert.

You can watch the full clip of Lewis’s Vogue interview here.

