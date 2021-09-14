Lewis Hamilton Made Sure Young Black American Designers Were Included At The Met Gala

(L-R) US Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson, US designer Kenneth Nicholson, Lewis Hamilton, US designer Law Roach, Kehlani, stylist Jason Rembert, US athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson, and model Alton Mason.

British race car driver Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the Met Gala as a veteran attendee with several fashion moments to his name.

For this year’s gala, however, the sporting champion opted to use his star power for another cause: highlighting emerging Black talent.

Hamilton told Vogue that he wanted to create a space for up-and-coming Black designers, and with the support of the event's cochair, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met was the perfect opportunity to do so.

“I wanted to create a table around supporting and celebrating up-and-coming young Black designers, and we’re living in a time where diversity and inclusion is so important,” Hamilton said.

The 36-year-old, who launched his foundation Mission 44 to champion fairness and inclusion, attended the gala with designers Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Jason Rembert of Aliette.

“Young designers don't have the same opportunities, and so that's really why I wanted to support young up-and-coming talent and the Met is the biggest fashion event of the year,” Hamilton said.