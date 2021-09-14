 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Lewis Hamilton Made Sure Young Black American Designers Were Included At The Met Gala

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Lewis Hamilton Made Sure Young Black American Designers Were Included At The Met Gala

"THIS is what people should be doing with access and privilege. Very dope of him."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. ET

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

(L-R) US Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson, US designer Kenneth Nicholson, Lewis Hamilton, US designer Law Roach, Kehlani, stylist Jason Rembert, US athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson, and model Alton Mason.

British race car driver Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the Met Gala as a veteran attendee with several fashion moments to his name.

For this year’s gala, however, the sporting champion opted to use his star power for another cause: highlighting emerging Black talent.

Hamilton told Vogue that he wanted to create a space for up-and-coming Black designers, and with the support of the event's cochair, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met was the perfect opportunity to do so.

“I wanted to create a table around supporting and celebrating up-and-coming young Black designers, and we’re living in a time where diversity and inclusion is so important,” Hamilton said.

The 36-year-old, who launched his foundation Mission 44 to champion fairness and inclusion, attended the gala with designers Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Jason Rembert of Aliette.

“Young designers don't have the same opportunities, and so that's really why I wanted to support young up-and-coming talent and the Met is the biggest fashion event of the year,” Hamilton said.

The racing champion said he hoped that by bringing the designers together for the night on a major fashion stage, he could create a “meaningful” moment.

“I wanted to take the opportunity and something that would start and spark a conversation. So when people see us all together, they'll be asking and put these Black designers at the top of people's minds, particularly in the fashion community,” he added.

The seven-time Formula One World Champion wore a look from Nicholson and praised the young designer for his “truly inspiring” craftsmanship in menswear.

The gala made its return at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. This year’s theme was a nod to American fashion.

John Shearer / WireImage

Lewis Hamilton and designer Kenneth Nicholson attend the Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021.

Just 24 hours before the event, Hamilton narrowly escaped serious injury after being involved in a collision at the Italian Grand Prix.

“It's days like today, I am reminded of how lucky I am. It takes a millisecond to go from racing to a very scary situation. Today someone must have been looking down, watching over me!” Hamilton tweeted.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton

It's days like today, I am reminded of how lucky I am. It takes a millisecond to go from racing to a very scary situation. Today someone must have been looking down, watching over me! #TeamLH: I'm so thankful for each and everyone of you, you are truly the best. Still we rise!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LewisHamilton

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, representatives for Hamilton added that the racing champion was equally committed to improving the diversity of the fashion industry as he was his own industry.

“Lewis recognizes it’s not only UK motorsport that needs to change to become more inclusive and hopes by inviting these designers, their work will be celebrated at one of the biggest fashion events of the year and their attendance will spark much needed conversation around the change that is still needed to make the fashion industry more inclusive,” the statement said.

The gesture has been applauded for its impact and ensuring Black designers were included in fashion's biggest night.

Mariana @marigout

lewis hamilton bought a table at the met gala and asked black designers to join him #METGala

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @marigout


rea 🪐 @PIERR3GASLY

lewis hamilton spends his personal time and personal money funding things like the Hamilton Commission or buying a table at the met gala to uplift Black artists. that’s what actually using your platform looks like. other drivers and celebrities should take note.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PIERR3GASLY
BlackWomenViews Media @blackwomenviews

The "Black designers" Lewis Hamilton bought a table for at the #MetGala have names: Theophilio (designer Edvin Thompson) &amp; Kenneth Nicholson. For all the "where were the Black designers" chatter be sure to amplify the ones who were there &amp; the looks they created.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @blackwomenviews
Dani Kwateng @danikwateng

Lewis Hamilton bought a table for three emerging Black designers to attend the #MetGala THIS is what people should be doing with access and privilege. Very dope of him.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @danikwateng


Quick Stop F1 @QuickStopF1

Lewis Hamilton has bought out a whole table for the Met Gala to surround himself with the love and company of fellow successful black people across different industries. Hope he has the best time, he deserves it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @QuickStopF1
RagnhiId 🏁 @ragnhiId

Did Vogue really do a whole segment on Lewis Hamilton and the designers at his table?! 👀 The man makes us proud on and off track. I’m done.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ragnhiId
martina @valentisilk

no one’s talking about this but f1 driver lewis hamilton bought a whole table at the met gala and brought four black small designers to join him

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @valentisilk


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT