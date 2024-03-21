Lenny Kravitz Gave A Sweet Shoutout To His Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law, Channing Tatum, And Here’s What He Had To Say

“We hang out, and we talk... He was raised well.”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his close bond with his soon-to-be son-in-law, Channing Tatum.

Lenny Kravitz in a suit and sunglasses at a media event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

In case you’ve forgotten, Channing is engaged to Lenny’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Closeup of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz laughing as they sit next to each other
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The pair were first romantically linked in 2021 after hitting it off on the set of their upcoming movie, Pussy Island, which also marks Zoë’s directorial debut.


Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter. They split in April 2018 after nine years together.


Meanwhile, Zoë is divorced from Karl Glusman, whom she married in June 2019.

Zoë was first spotted wearing a shiny new ring at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party last October, and before long, numerous outlets confirmed suspicions that the couple were engaged.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in Halloween costumes
Mega / GC Images

A few months later, Lenny publicly commented on Zoë’s engagement, telling Entertainment Tonight in January that he was thrilled by the development.

A closeup of Lenny Kravitz kissing Zoë on the cheek
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

“When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed,” he said.

And now, the 59-year-old is sharing more of his thoughts on Zoë’s love life, revealing that he and Channing have their “own relationship, as well.”

Closeup of Channing Tatum in a tuxedo
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“He's a great guy. We got on really well,” he told Sherri Shepherd on today’s episode of her talk show. “We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.”

Lenny also recalled meeting Channing for the first time when he and Zoë first started dating, noting that their bond was “very natural” from the start.

Closeup of Lenny Kravitz on the red carpet wearing round sunglasses
Jc Olivera / WireImage

“Like I said, he's very sweet, and it works,” he said. “Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place.”

There’s no word yet on when Channing and Zoë’s wedding will take place, but what we do know is that Lenny will be giving a killer speech.

Lenny Kravitz wearing a suit and aviator sunglasses, speaks at a podium
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

When asked if he’s already prepping for “the whole father-of-the-bride” speech, he quickly replied: “Of course, that's my daughter.”

Lenny’s sweet interview comes a week after Channing put their close bond on display with a hilarious Instagram comment on one of the rock legend’s recent thirst traps.

Well, it doesn’t get much better than that!

