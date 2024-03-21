Lenny Kravitz Gave A Sweet Shoutout To His Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law, Channing Tatum, And Here’s What He Had To Say

CelebrityChanning TatumLenny Kravitz Gave A Sweet Shoutout To His Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law, Channing Tatum, And Here’s What He Had To Say“We hang out, and we talk... He was raised well.”By by Ellen DurneyBuzzFeed StaffPosted on March 21, 2024, 4:45 pmTwitterFacebookLink Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his close bond with his soon-to-be son-in-law, Channing Tatum. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images In case you’ve forgotten, Channing is engaged to Lenny’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images The pair were first romantically linked in 2021 after hitting it off on the set of their upcoming movie, Pussy Island, which also marks Zoë’s directorial debut.Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter. They split in April 2018 after nine years together.Meanwhile, Zoë is divorced from Karl Glusman, whom she married in June 2019. Zoë was first spotted wearing a shiny new ring at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party last October, and before long, numerous outlets confirmed suspicions that the couple were engaged. Mega / GC Images A few months later, Lenny publicly commented on Zoë’s engagement, telling Entertainment Tonight in January that he was thrilled by the development. Variety / Variety via Getty Images “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed,” he said. And now, the 59-year-old is sharing more of his thoughts on Zoë’s love life, revealing that he and Channing have their “own relationship, as well.” Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair “He's a great guy. We got on really well,” he told Sherri Shepherd on today’s episode of her talk show. “We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.” Lenny also recalled meeting Channing for the first time when he and Zoë first started dating, noting that their bond was “very natural” from the start. Jc Olivera / WireImage “Like I said, he's very sweet, and it works,” he said. “Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place.” There’s no word yet on when Channing and Zoë’s wedding will take place, but what we do know is that Lenny will be giving a killer speech. Variety / Variety via Getty Images When asked if he’s already prepping for “the whole father-of-the-bride” speech, he quickly replied: “Of course, that's my daughter.” Lenny’s sweet interview comes a week after Channing put their close bond on display with a hilarious Instagram comment on one of the rock legend’s recent thirst traps. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lennykravitz Under the viral shirtless pic, Channing praised his future father-in-law’s chiseled physique, writing: “Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform.” Well, it doesn’t get much better than that! Topics in this articleChanning TatumZoe KravitzLenny KravitzEllen DurneyBuzzFeed Staff