Hillary Clinton Comforted Kelly Clarkson After The Singer Broke Down In Tears While Recalling Being Hospitalized Twice During Her "Hard" Pregnancies

“I feared it would happen, but I hoped it wouldn’t happen,” Hillary said during her interview with Kelly. “The danger to women’s lives, as well as to our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves, is so profound…there’s a kind of cruelty to it.”
As the two talked more about women’s reproductive rights, Kelly became overwhelmed with emotion as she recalled her own difficult pregnancy experiences, saying: “I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times.”
Remembering the tough hospitalizations, Kelly said: “I mean, literally, I asked God — this is a real thing — to just take me and my son in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing.”
At this point, she was visibly crying and took a moment to pause. “I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry,” Kelly said.
“To make some women go through that — whew,” Kelly said of pregnancy once she’d regained her composure, reiterating that it “was [her] decision” to have her children. “And I'm so glad I did. I love my babies. But to make someone…you don't realize how hard it is.”
This wasn't the first time Kelly openly discussed her difficult pregnancies. In 2015, she told CBS Mornings that her nausea and sickness became so severe that she had to “get IVs and fluids.”
Similarly, while expecting in 2013, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she was finding pregnancy “horrible.”