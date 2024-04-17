Hillary Clinton Comforted Kelly Clarkson After The Singer Broke Down In Tears While Recalling Being Hospitalized Twice During Her "Hard" Pregnancies

“I mean, literally, I asked God — this is a real thing — to just take me and my son in the hospital the second time because I was like, it’s the worst thing.”

Content warning: This post briefly discusses abortion and rape.

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her complicated pregnancies.

In case you didn’t know, Kelly is mom to 9-year-old daughter River and 8-year-old son Remy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years, between 2013 and 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

On Monday’s episode of her talk show, Kelly was joined by Hillary Clinton, and the pair discussed the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent decision to reinstate a near-total abortion ban from 1864 — a ruling that Hillary described as “horrifying in every way.”

The law — which is 160 years old — makes aiding or assisting with an abortion punishable by two to five years in prison, except in instances when the mother’s life is at risk. Notably, the law does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. 

“I feared it would happen, but I hoped it wouldn’t happen,” Hillary said during her interview with Kelly. “The danger to women’s lives, as well as to our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves, is so profound…there’s a kind of cruelty to it.”

As the two talked more about women’s reproductive rights, Kelly became overwhelmed with emotion as she recalled her own difficult pregnancy experiences, saying: “I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times.”

Remembering the tough hospitalizations, Kelly said: “I mean, literally, I asked God — this is a real thing — to just take me and my son in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing.”

At this point, she was visibly crying and took a moment to pause. “I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry,” Kelly said.

Hillary offered some words of support, telling Kelly that she’s “speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world.”

“To make some women go through that — whew,” Kelly said of pregnancy once she’d regained her composure, reiterating that it “was [her] decision” to have her children. “And I'm so glad I did. I love my babies. But to make someone…you don't realize how hard it is.”

“The fact that you would take that away from someone,” she continued about a woman's right to choose, referring to the 1864 law. “That it can literally kill them. The fact if they're raped…by their family member…and they have to — like that, it's just like insane to me.”

This wasn't the first time Kelly openly discussed her difficult pregnancies. In 2015, she told CBS Mornings that her nausea and sickness became so severe that she had to “get IVs and fluids.”

Similarly, while expecting in 2013, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she was finding pregnancy “horrible.”

“I vomit a good dozen times a day. It's, like, bad. I vomited before coming out here,” the singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during her first pregnancy. “I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad.”

You can watch clips from Kelly and Hillary’s entire conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show here.

