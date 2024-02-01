Kelly Clarkson Got Real About Her Recent Weight Loss And Said She “Waited Two Years” After Her “Pre-Diabetic” Diagnosis To Change Her Lifestyle

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that a “pre-diabetic” diagnosis led to her recent weight loss.
Since Kelly has been in the public eye, she’s often talked openly about her body and health. However, the past few months have seen her appearance noticeably change.
Back in November, she hinted at her recent weight loss for the first time during a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which she said she’s been through “many stages” when she’s been heavier than she’d like.
“I love losing weight, but here's the thing,” she confessed. “Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”
A month later, Kelly referenced her physical transformation yet again, telling the audience that she doesn’t “even need to wear Spanx anymore.”
And by January, conversations about Kelly’s new look became such a talking point that she addressed it in a cover interview with People, revealing that she “dropped weight” after following advice from her doctor.
“I eat a healthy mix,” she told the outlet at the time. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.”
“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she said, referring to her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, who she shares with her ex, Brandon Blackstock. “We'll go make slime and we go to the museum.”
“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said, adding that she’s “really into infrared saunas” and cold plunges.
Well, fast-forward to today, and Kelly is talking more about her weight loss, revealing that it was initially triggered by a diagnosis from her doctor.
“Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” she said during a conversation with Kevin James on her show this week. “That’s literally what happened…and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight.”
Emphasizing that the diagnosis didn’t come as a surprise, Kelly recalled: “They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet.’”
After this, she said she “waited two years” before deciding: “OK, I’ll do something about it.”
As previously mentioned, Kelly has often talked candidly about her body image over the years, notably opening up in 2020 about how she’s learned to cope with commentary about her appearance.
“I’ve always had to stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you’ve always done that,” Kelly said during a conversation with Serena Williams.
She went on: “What makes me mad about it, it's honestly not how it’s said to me — it’s rude and obviously, nobody likes to hear it — but it’s because other women and other little girls are looking out there and they’re bigger than me and they’re going, ‘If they think she's this way, then what does the world think of me?’”
“The domino effect of that is so detrimental for people’s psyche and especially nowadays with young women on social media...it's just so hard,” she added.