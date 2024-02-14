No, Taylor Swift Did Not Get Kanye West “Kicked Out” Of The Super Bowl

“Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium… Hot tea, hot tea.”

Kanye West’s representative just addressed a rumor that he was “kicked out” of the Super Bowl by Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, A-listers headed out to Las Vegas in full force to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

And while stars like Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed the game in a low-key fashion, all eyes were on Taylor Swift — who is dating Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

In case you haven’t seen, Taylor was joined by a number of famous friends and family members as she cheered for Travis in her suite. However, an eyewitness claimed that her fun was momentarily ruined when Kanye West purposefully sat right in front of them.

For context, Taylor and Kanye have a pretty troubled history spanning over 15 years. Although, it’s fair to say that their feud peaked in 2016 when Kanye released the song “Famous.”

On the track, he memorably raps the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous” — which is a seeming reference to when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs way back in 2009.

After the lyrics caused major uproar, Kanye defended himself by claiming that he got Taylor’s permission beforehand. However, Taylor outright denied this was the case in a statement provided to BuzzFeed, in which she described the song as “misogynistic.”

As you’ll probably remember, the whole thing escalated when Kim Kardashian got involved and shared video evidence of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye where she can be heard approving the lyrics, contrary to her statement.

But when the full phone call was eventually leaked, it became evident that Taylor never actually approved the line: “I made that bitch famous.”

Needless to say, all these years later, Kanye and Taylor are not the best of friends — which brings us to the rumors that she had him removed from the Super Bowl at the weekend.

Former NFL player Brandon Marshall was at the game and alleged during a Feb. 13 podcast episode that Kanye showed up and bought a ticket “right in front of Taylor Swift’s booth.”

Brandon posited the theory that Kanye did this to make sure that any time the cameras would cut to Taylor in the crowd, his “face was going to be there.”

The rapper was seen wearing a full face mask, and according to Brandon, Taylor soon became “pissed off” by his presence, prompting her to make “a call or two.”

“Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium… Hot tea, hot tea,” he claimed, adding that Kanye “was trying to leverage her celebrity” to up his chances of being shown in the TV coverage.

Other than the fact that Kanye seemingly did leave the game early, there is no evidence to support Brandon’s version of events. And now, a representative for Kanye has spoken out to set the record straight.

“This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true,” the rep told Forbes in a statement.

The bizarre claim comes days after Kanye released his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, which features a direct reference to Taylor on one of the tracks.

On a song titled “Carnival,” Kanye raps: “I made six Taylor Swift since I had the Rollie on the wrist.”

Amid the release of his new music, Kanye has been pretty active on social media. He has not yet addressed the rumors that he was “kicked out” of the Super Bowl.

