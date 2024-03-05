Joshua Jackson And Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed Their Romance With A Whole Lot Of PDA, And Here’s All The Context After Their Recent Breakups

Joshua and Lupita were seen for the first time together in October — the same month that they both split from their respective partners.

Ellen Durney
Looks like Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are official.

Nearly five months after they were first spotted out together at a concert in LA, Joshua and Lupita appeared to confirm their romance over the weekend during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

While celebrating Lupita’s 41st birthday, the two actors were photographed taking a stroll on the beach on Sunday looking more loved-up than ever.


In the pictures, which have been obtained by E! News, Joshua, in black shorts, and Lupita, in a brown patterned bikini, can be seen holding hands and hugging. In one shot, the Black Panther star holds Joshua’s head as she appears to embrace him with a passionate kiss.

As you may know, both Joshua and Lupita came out of relationships in October, shortly before they were seen together for the first time.

On Oct. 19, Lupita announced on Instagram that she had parted ways with her boyfriend Selema Masekela less than a year after they went public with their relationship in December 2022.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” the powerful message read. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’”


“I share this to keep it 💯,” she added, “and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup.”

It was a few weeks prior to this on Oct. 2 that it was announced that Joshua had split from Jodie Turner-Smith after nearly four years of marriage.

Jodie was the one to file for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for the split. The former couple share a three-year-old daughter named Juno.


In light of the fact that Jodie and Joshua had been seen out together as recently as September, the news of their split came as quite a shock to fans — and it was soon alleged that Joshua was equally as surprised by the divorce filing.


“Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy,” an insider told Us Weekly, claiming he was “caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce.”

As you'd expect, there’s been a lot of speculation as to what may have caused Joshua and Jodie’s seemingly sudden divorce, and last month, Jodie broke her silence on the matter.

During an interview with the Times in the UK, the Queen & Slim star made it clear that she has no hard feelings towards Joshua and they’re focused on moving forward cordially.


“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told the outlet. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family, and definitely your children.”


“The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter,” she continued. “The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

Neither Joshua nor Lupita have commented on their newly-public relationship, though we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this budding new couple.

