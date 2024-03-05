Joshua Jackson And Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed Their Romance With A Whole Lot Of PDA, And Here’s All The Context After Their Recent Breakups

Nearly five months after they were first spotted out together at a concert in LA, Joshua and Lupita appeared to confirm their romance over the weekend during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
On Oct. 19, Lupita announced on Instagram that she had parted ways with her boyfriend Selema Masekela less than a year after they went public with their relationship in December 2022.
It was a few weeks prior to this on Oct. 2 that it was announced that Joshua had split from Jodie Turner-Smith after nearly four years of marriage.
As you'd expect, there’s been a lot of speculation as to what may have caused Joshua and Jodie’s seemingly sudden divorce, and last month, Jodie broke her silence on the matter.
Neither Joshua nor Lupita have commented on their newly-public relationship, though we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this budding new couple.