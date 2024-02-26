Jodie Turner-Smith Just Broke Her Silence On Her Divorce From Joshua Jackson, And Here’s What She Had To Say

After they tied the knot in 2019, Jodie filed to divorce Joshua in October of last year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for the split.
Much to fans’ shock, court documents obtained by BuzzFeed stated the official date of separation as Sept. 13, which was only a day after Jodie and Joshua had been happily photographed together at an event in New York.
With this in mind, the news of their split came as a bit of a surprise. And insiders also began to allege that Joshua was a little shocked too, claiming that he was “caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce.”
Notably, Joshua has yet to comment on the split. However, Jodie is now speaking out for herself and making it clear that she has no hard feelings toward her ex.
“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” the Queen & Slim star said during an interview with the Times in the UK, published Sunday. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family, and definitely your children.”
As you may know, the former couple are parents to a 3-year-old named Juno, and while reflecting on the end of their marriage, Jodie said that her daughter was at the forefront of her mind as she was making the decision to file for divorce.
Shortly after their divorce made headlines, People magazine published a report claiming that their marriage had become "unhealthy" and that Jodie "decided she is done."
Following these rumors, Jodie didn’t comment explicitly on the reason for the split — though she did suggest that it’s always wise to stop and ask yourself if you’re truly happy in any situation.
Concluding that she doesn't deem the marriage to be “a failure,” Jodie finished by reflecting fondly and looking toward a happier future for them both.