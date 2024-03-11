Jennifer Lawrence Was Asked About Her 2013 Oscars Fall Again, And Her Response Is Kinda Heartbreaking

After she memorably tripped over on her way to collect her Best Actress Oscar in 2013, Jennifer previously said it was “devastating” when she was accused of faking it.

by
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Jennifer Lawrence attended the Academy Awards for the first time in six years, and it’s safe to say that everyone was excited to see her back on the red carpet.

A close-up of Jennifer Lawrence
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

As you’ll probably know, Jennifer was a regular at the Oscars throughout the 2010s. She received her first nomination in 2011 when she was just 20 years old, and two years later, she became an Academy Award winner, taking home the statue for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Jennifer Lawrence holding her Oscar
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jennifer’s 2013 Oscar win was notable for a few reasons. Not only did she become the second-youngest Best Actress winner ever, but she also made her mark in Oscars history after tripping up the stairs on her way to collect the award.

Jennifer Lawrence falling at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After Hugh Jackman sprinted over to her aid, Jennifer clambered up onto the stage and jokingly told the cheering audience: “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing.”

And now, more than a decade later, J. Law is back, and she’s reflecting on her chaotic history with the Academy Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence in a ruffled dress at an event
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While chatting on the red carpet, Jennifer — who returned to present the award for Best Actress with four past winners — was asked by Amelia Dimoldenberg if she had any tips for any nominees “to not fall up the stairs.”

Jennifer in a polka dot outfit with a necklace converses backstage at an event
Handout / Getty Images

Letting out a groan, she responded: “Just don’t do that,” before recalling her second fall at the Oscars a year later in 2014 — which prompted accusations that she was “faking her falls” for attention.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence onstage
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

“I fell the next year, too. So then it looked like I 100% faked [it]. It was awful,” she recalled. “I fell on a cone.”

As you might remember, it was around the time of her second Oscars fall that the public opinion of Jennifer began to shift toward a more negative light, with people accusing her of playing up to the cameras and orchestrating viral moments on purpose.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Discussing her 2013 fall a few years ago, Jennifer confessed that it was “devastating” when people accused her of pulling a publicity stunt.


“I was very nervous and also very superstitious,” she recalled of her winning night during a 2020 podcast appearance. “I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech.”


“All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock. And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind,” she remembered. “Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying: ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me.”


She continued: “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech.”

In 2019, Jennifer took a two-year break from acting, during which time she got married and welcomed a son. And since her return, the Hunger Games star has adopted a more low-key approach to fame to protect herself and her family from the type of scrutiny she was subjected to in the 2010s.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me,” she told Vanity Fair during her comeback interview in late 2021. “It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right.”


“If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’ … I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life,” she continued. “Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence.”

You can watch Jennifer’s interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg on the Oscars red carpet here. And here’s where you can check out the rest of our Oscars coverage.

