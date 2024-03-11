Jennifer Lawrence Was Asked About Her 2013 Oscars Fall Again, And Her Response Is Kinda Heartbreaking

Hot Topic
Last night, Jennifer Lawrence attended the Academy Awards for the first time in six years, and it’s safe to say that everyone was excited to see her back on the red carpet.
As you’ll probably know, Jennifer was a regular at the Oscars throughout the 2010s. She received her first nomination in 2011 when she was just 20 years old, and two years later, she became an Academy Award winner, taking home the statue for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.
Jennifer’s 2013 Oscar win was notable for a few reasons. Not only did she become the second-youngest Best Actress winner ever, but she also made her mark in Oscars history after tripping up the stairs on her way to collect the award.
And now, more than a decade later, J. Law is back, and she’s reflecting on her chaotic history with the Academy Awards.
While chatting on the red carpet, Jennifer — who returned to present the award for Best Actress with four past winners — was asked by Amelia Dimoldenberg if she had any tips for any nominees “to not fall up the stairs.”
Letting out a groan, she responded: “Just don’t do that,” before recalling her second fall at the Oscars a year later in 2014 — which prompted accusations that she was “faking her falls” for attention.
As you might remember, it was around the time of her second Oscars fall that the public opinion of Jennifer began to shift toward a more negative light, with people accusing her of playing up to the cameras and orchestrating viral moments on purpose.
In 2019, Jennifer took a two-year break from acting, during which time she got married and welcomed a son. And since her return, the Hunger Games star has adopted a more low-key approach to fame to protect herself and her family from the type of scrutiny she was subjected to in the 2010s.
You can watch Jennifer’s interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg on the Oscars red carpet here. And here’s where you can check out the rest of our Oscars coverage.
