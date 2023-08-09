Jamie Dornan Reflected On His Friendship With Robert Pattinson And Admitted He Was “Quite Jealous” When He Was Cast In “Twilight”

"We were all friends back in London, and Rob was going places and we weren’t."

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Jamie Dornan is reflecting on his decade-spanning friendship with Robert Pattinson.

Closeup of Jamie Dornan
Scott Garfitt / BAFTA via Getty Images

For a bit of context, Jamie and Robert belong to a long-standing circle of actors who lived together and hung out in London during the late 2000s. Big names like Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne were also known to be members of the up-and-coming group at the time.

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield at an event
Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Since finding fame in the industry, the various actors have opened up about these early years in their careers, revealing that the dynamics in their friendship group could get a little awkward while they were competing for the same roles.

Jamie and Andrew on the Oscars red carpet
Kevin Mazur / WireImage,

“Because we were spending so much time together — and Eddie and I were literally living together — you’d find out you weren’t getting a callback…if you got the call saying they wanted to see you again, and the other one didn’t get that call, then they would know that they probably aren’t going to be wanted again,” Jamie said during an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast last year.

Closeup of Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

And now, promoting his new Netflix movie Heart of Stone, the Fifty Shades of Grey star reflected on feeling “jealous” of Rob when his career began to take off in the late 2000s.

A closeup of Robert Patterson
Cindy Ord / WireImage

“I’ve known Rob forever. He’s a really good friend. I love him,” Jamie said while participating in the latest edition of Wired’s Autocomplete Interview series. “I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.”

Closeup of Jamie Dornan
Wired / youtu.be

“I probably at one point was quite jealous of him early on. We were all friends back in London, and Rob was going places, and we weren’t,” he confessed, before emphasizing that he thinks the Batman star is “the nicest guy in the world.”

Closeup of Jamie Dornan
Wired / youtu.be

Of course, Jamie is referring to Rob’s overnight success after being cast as Edward Cullen in Twilight back in 2008. The five-part movie franchise grossed $3.3 billion globally, catapulting Rob and his costars to worldwide stardom.

Robert greeting fans
Jon Furniss / WireImage

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2022, Jamie previously opened up about the way Rob’s success impacted their friendship, joking that he and their fellow actor buddies began to question if he still “fit in” with the group.

Closeup of Jamie Dornan
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“I think with Rob, it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time,” he said. “He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

Closeup of Robert Pattinson
Lia Toby / Getty Images

Needless to say, Jamie’s time to shine came just a few years later when he was cast as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise in 2013, which went on to earn more than $1 billion over the course of three films.

Closeup of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And as for Eddie and Andrew? I think their Oscar nominations (and win) speak for themselves.

Closeup of Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne
Emma Mcintyre / FilmMagic

You can watch Jamie’s Autocomplete Interview with Wired here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer