Jamie Dornan Recalled The “Strange” Experience Of Knowing He Was “Contracted To Do Two More” “Fifty Shades” Movies After The First One Was Universally Panned

“I’ve just had very glowing reviews for recent work,” he said, “and there won’t be any that don’t mention Fifty Shades in them.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Jamie Dornan is reflecting on his life and career after Fifty Shades of Grey.

A closeup of Jamie in a suit at a media event
Scott Garfitt / BAFTA via Getty Images

In case you need reminding, Jamie was catapulted to global fame in 2013 when he was cast as Christian Grey in the highly anticipated film adaption of the Fifty Shades book series.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

With Dakota Johnson starring alongside him as Anastasia Steele, Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2015, followed by Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed in 2017 and 2018.

closeup of dakota and jamie at the movie premiere
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

There’s no disputing that the franchise was a major commercial success, raking in a combined total of more than $1 billion at the box office. However, the films were received very poorly by critics.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Currently, all three movies have an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes of less than 50% — and the critics scores are even worse at 25% for the first movie and 11% for both the second and third.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As you might recall, the hatred for the first movie in particular was widespread at the time of its release. And now, looking back, Jamie said the backlash was so intense that he literally had to go into hiding.

jamie speaking into a mic
Mauricio Santana / Getty Images for NETFLIX

While reflecting on this time period during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the actor recalled that he’d been on a career-high before the first Fifty Shades movie brought his reputation crumbling down.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“[I was] coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and BAFTA nominations and all the madness The Fall brought to ridicule,” he said, explaining that he was able to seek refuge thanks to Sam Taylor-Johnson — who directed the first Fifty Shades movie — and her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

closeup of sam and aaron
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I think I hid,” Jamie remembered. “[My family] went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s place. They weren’t there. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world a bit.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He recalled that one of the unusual aspects of the experience was that in spite of the intense criticism, Jamie and Dakota were already contractually obliged to return for two more films.

jamie&#x27;s arm around dakota at the movie premiere
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“It made so much money so like, films two and three were greenlit overnight,” he said. “It was a strange thing because there’s a bit of ridicule here, and I’m now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come.”

Samir Hussein / WireImage

However, Jamie made it clear that he has absolutely no regrets about taking on the role — even if it’s bound to follow him for the rest of his life.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“I’ve just had very glowing reviews for recent work. And there won’t be any that don’t mention Fifty Shades in them,” he said. “A lot of reviews are like: ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great here.’”

him on the red carpet for belfast
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He added: “Regret that I did them? No.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Loewe

You can listen to Jamie’s full Desert Island Discs episode here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer