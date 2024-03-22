Jake Gyllenhaal Recalled The First Time He Heard About Heath Ledger Before They Starred In “Brokeback Mountain,” And The Story Might Surprise You

“It’s where I first heard of Heath, and they would shuffle us in and out of rooms.”

Years before they were costars in Brokeback Mountain, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal were competing for lead roles in Hollywood.

Jake and Heath in tuxedos presenting at an awards ceremony
In a new interview with Howard Stern, Jake pulled back the curtain on his career and reflected on some of the biggest jobs he closely missed out on — starting with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in 2005.

Jake in a sweater and jeans sits casually with crossed legs in a radio studio
In September, screenwriter David S. Goyer — who cowrote Batman Begins alongside Nolan — revealed that Jake was his top choice for Bruce Wayne.

Looking back, Jake said he was aware that he was competing with Christian Bale, who was eventually cast as Batman, and recalled making it to a final round of auditions, where he got to wear the famous Batsuit.

Jake in a suit and tie smiles at media event
“It was like a screen test,” he said. “You put the [Batman] costume on.”

If Jake had gotten the role, he’d have eventually shared the screen with Heath, who famously played the Joker opposite Christian in The Dark Knight. And though this never came to be, Heath's and Jake’s careers fortunately crossed paths in a number of other ways before Heath's tragic death.

Heath in a cap and Jake with stubble, both casually dressed at a media event
Heath died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in January 2008 before The Dark Knight was released later that year. In 2009, he won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker.

Talking to Howard, Jake recalled first hearing about Heath when they went up against each other for Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical movie, Moulin Rouge.

Heath wearing a leather jacket and a sweater
“It was like me, Heath, and Ewan McGregor. It got that far,” he said of the final trio. “It’s where I first heard of Heath, and they would shuffle us in and out of rooms.”

As we now know, Ewan eventually bagged the role, and Jake revealed that both he and Heath were “disappointed” by the loss at the time.

A younger Jake posing at an event, wearing a suit jacket and patterned shirt
Baz himself previously addressed the auditions, saying that Jake was “very close” to being cast but was ultimately too young, having just entered his 20s at the time.

Reflecting on it now, Jake acknowledged that rejection is all a part of the process, saying, “In the end … you learn to go, ‘There’s another one.’ Right? I can try and go in and audition for another one. I'll get something else … you keep that attitude.”

Jake Gyllenhaal in a classic suit, standing in front of a neon sign
“When you get that far, there’s a real legitimacy,” he added later while discussing the disappointing calls he received from the directors after losing out. “It’s not like they’re [just] going, ‘Oh, thanks so much,’ you know? They’re going, ‘I saw these aspects of you that I really wanted in the role and [that] I think are wonderful, but in the end I ended up moving [another] way.’


“If you start to pick away at that, it just doesn’t work. It’s not healthy,” he continued. “So I just go, Look how far you got — let’s try and keep going.”

Of course, it was only a few years later, in 2005, that Heath and Jake shared the screen in Brokeback Mountain, which earned both of them Oscar nominations and is considered one of the best movies of the 2000s.

Heath in a buttoned shirt and jacket, and Jake in a black suit and tie at a media event
Just as with Moulin Rouge and Batman Begins, the casting process for Brokeback Mountain was seriously competitive, with actors like Josh Hartnett and Joaquin Phoenix also in the running to star.

Heath and Jake, wearing ties, sitting with Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee in a theater
But just as Jake said, when you keep going, the right opportunities will find you.

Jake and Health smiling at each other onstage in front of a microphone
You can watch Jake's interview with Howard Stern here.

