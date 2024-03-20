While the lead role eventually went to Christian Bale, screenwriter David S. Goyer — who co-wrote the first film alongside Nolan — revealed last year that he was initially rooting for Jake to be cast as Bruce Wayne.
And with casting reportedly not yet underway for DC Studios’ next Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, it's not impossible to think of a world where Jake dons the famous suit.
During a recent interview with Screen Rant, the 43-year-old said it would be an "honor" to play Batman — following in the footsteps of A-listers like Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney.
Jake is currently preparing to play Iago in a Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Othello alongside Denzel Washington, and while discussing the prospect of a Batman casting, he opened up about the scrutiny that comes with taking on roles that have been widely portrayed by other actors.
Obviously, Jake is no stranger to the world of superheroes. In 2019, he appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring as the villain, Mysterio.
While the film was a huge success — grossing over $1 billion — Jake has previously talked about the intense pressure and anxiety he experienced making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In fact, he even recalled freezing during a scene with Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Holland, admitting he was “not able to remember [his] lines.”