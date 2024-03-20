20 Years After He Was Nearly Cast As Batman, Jake Gyllenhaal Revealed Whether He'd Be Interested In Playing The Role In The Future

Batman Begins co-writer David S. Goyer previously said he strongly advocated for Jake to star in The Dark Knight trilogy over Christian Bale, who was ultimately cast.

By
Ellen Durney
By Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Two decades after losing out on the role of Batman, Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t ruling out the possibility of a future superhero moment.

A closeup of a smiling Jake Gyllenhaal in a tweed suit at an event
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

In case you didn’t know, Jake was one of the front-runners to star in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Batman trilogy, which started with Batman Begins in 2005, followed by The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises in 2008 and 2012.

Closeup of Christian Bale in a suit and tie
Mike Marsland / WireImage

While the lead role eventually went to Christian Bale, screenwriter David S. Goyer — who co-wrote the first film alongside Nolan — revealed last year that he was initially rooting for Jake to be cast as Bruce Wayne.

Jake in a suit and tie on the red carpet
George Pimentel / WireImage

“There were a number of people who had screen-tested, and I had advocated for Gyllenhaal,” he said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, describing the Brokeback Mountain actor as “amazing.”

And with casting reportedly not yet underway for DC Studios’ next Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, it's not impossible to think of a world where Jake dons the famous suit.

Closeup of Jake Gyllenhaal speaking onstage while holding a smartphone
Greg Doherty / Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, the 43-year-old said it would be an "honor" to play Batman — following in the footsteps of A-listers like Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney.

Jake Gyllenhaal in a shirt and jacket, smiling at a premiere with balloons in the background
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

“Of course, it would be an honor always,” he said when asked if he'd ever be interested in the role.

Jake is currently preparing to play Iago in a Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Othello alongside Denzel Washington, and while discussing the prospect of a Batman casting, he opened up about the scrutiny that comes with taking on roles that have been widely portrayed by other actors.

Jake Gyllenhaal wearing a classic suit at an event in front of a neon sign
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I think about the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that,” he said of Iago, who has previously been portrayed by stars like Ian McKellen and Kenneth Branagh.


“So that’s the first level,” he added. “Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

Obviously, Jake is no stranger to the world of superheroes. In 2019, he appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring as the villain, Mysterio.

Closeup of Jake Gyllenhaal
Han Myung-gu / WireImage

While the film was a huge success — grossing over $1 billion — Jake has previously talked about the intense pressure and anxiety he experienced making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland in denim jacket over plain shirt and Jake Gyllenhaal in a dark outfit, waving at an event
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

“It’s hard, man. That acting is hard,” he told Howard Stern in 2021. “That world is enormous...and a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on, and I get to play and figure it out. It was like, you've got to deliver in that space.”

In fact, he even recalled freezing during a scene with Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Holland, admitting he was “not able to remember [his] lines.”

Closeup of Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I went up to Tom Holland and was like, ‘Dude, help me out.’ He’s like, ‘It’s all good. Just relax,’” he remembered. “I just put a lot of pressure on [myself] because I love that world.”

