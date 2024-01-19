Jacob Elordi Talked About Starring In The Upcoming “Frankenstein” Movie After Replacing Andrew Garfield In The Lead Role

Of course, the prospect of seeing Andrew take on his freakiest role yet had fans immediately excited — particularly because he didn’t appear in any new movies or shows in 2023.
However, hearts were left shattered in the first days of 2024 when Deadline confirmed rumors that Andrew had dropped out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts.
The outlet reported Jacob would be stepping in to replace him, with Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery rounding out the all-star cast.
So, if you know just how beloved Andrew is online, you can probably imagine the uproar this “soul crushing” news caused among his fans.
I know my timeline is curated to me but how many more times do I have to read about the soul crushing news of jacob elordi replacing andrew garfield in the frankenstein movie that i’ve been thinking about nonstop since it was announced
The sentiment among many fans was that Andrew would have been a better choice for the iconic part, with some critics describing Jacob as too “pretty” to play the monster.
However, not everyone shared this view. In fact, plenty of other fans expressed their excitement for Jacob to take on something totally different — also noting that his height will probably come in handy.
“i love andrew garfield so bad, but jacob elordi is going to eat that role up,” one user wrote in support. “i’m extremely excited, haters are already swarming in lord.”
“Being mad that Jacob Elordi is playing Frankenstein’s Monster is crazy cause like what else is a man that’s 6’5 suppose to do? Play a regular guy in a regular film? That don’t even sound right,” someone else joked.
“I heard you got cast in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein,” Jimmy said, to which Jacob replied coolly: “Same.”
Talking about the casting publicly for the first time, the Euphoria star couldn’t contain gratitude.
“Yeah, I’m playing Frankenstein’s creature… for Guillermo, who is the God of monsters,” he said, paying tribute to the Academy Award winning director of movies like The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth.
“He’s the kindest man, and he’s so sincere,” Jacob continued. “He’s brilliant.”
Off the back of hit films like Saltburn and Priscilla, Jacob certainly had a busy end to 2023. And now, with Frankenstein and a new season ofEuphoria in the pipeline, it’s looking like his 2024 is going to be just as packed.
As it currently stands, Andrew has not commented on Frankenstein. Deadline reported that his departure from the project was due to postponements after last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strikes. He also has an upcoming film with Florence Pugh, We Live In Time, which is set to release later this year.