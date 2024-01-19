Jacob Elordi Talked About Starring In The Upcoming “Frankenstein” Movie After Replacing Andrew Garfield In The Lead Role

Earlier this month it was announced that Andrew would no longer be starring as Frankenstein’s monster.

Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Jacob Elordi has addressed his recent casting in Netflix’s upcoming Frankenstein adaptation after replacing Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

A closeup of Jacob Elordi
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Before we get into it, we must first rewind to March 2023 when it was announced that Andrew was set to star as the iconic monster alongside Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac being photographed at an event
Christopher Polk / NBC via Getty Images

At the time, Deadline reported that acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro hadn’t completed the script yet, but that Andrew, Oscar, and Mia had already signed on.

A closeup of Andrew Garfield in a tuxedo
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Of course, the prospect of seeing Andrew take on his freakiest role yet had fans immediately excited — particularly because he didn’t appear in any new movies or shows in 2023.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

However, hearts were left shattered in the first days of 2024 when Deadline confirmed rumors that Andrew had dropped out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The outlet reported Jacob would be stepping in to replace him, with Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery rounding out the all-star cast.

Variety / Variety via Getty Images

So, if you know just how beloved Andrew is online, you can probably imagine the uproar this “soul crushing” news caused among his fans.

Twitter: @marg000

“now what if jacob elordi replacing andrew garfield in the guillermo del toro frankenstein was my final straw?? what then guillermo??” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Twitter: @liz_zarb

“i like jacob but NOOOOOO i wanted the andrew garfield renaissance to happen,” replied someone else, while others described the new casting choice as a “downgrade.”

Twitter: @repmiIas

The sentiment among many fans was that Andrew would have been a better choice for the iconic part, with some critics describing Jacob as too “pretty” to play the monster.

A closeup of Jacob Elordi
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

However, not everyone shared this view. In fact, plenty of other fans expressed their excitement for Jacob to take on something totally different — also noting that his height will probably come in handy.

Jacob on the red carpet with his Priscilla costar Cailee Spaeny
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“i love andrew garfield so bad, but jacob elordi is going to eat that role up,” one user wrote in support. “i’m extremely excited, haters are already swarming in lord.”

Twitter: @slshers

“Being mad that Jacob Elordi is playing Frankenstein’s Monster is crazy cause like what else is a man that’s 6’5 suppose to do? Play a regular guy in a regular film? That don’t even sound right,” someone else joked.

Twitter: @frankenfemme_

Well, now that the dust has settled on all that discourse, it seems Jacob is finally getting to share his excitement with the world.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the host took a brief moment to celebrate Jacob’s new gig.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“I heard you got cast in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein,” Jimmy said, to which Jacob replied coolly: “Same.”

Jacob and Jimmy speaking to one another
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Talking about the casting publicly for the first time, the Euphoria star couldn’t contain gratitude.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“Yeah, I’m playing Frankenstein’s creature… for Guillermo, who is the God of monsters,” he said, paying tribute to the Academy Award winning director of movies like The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth.

Guillermo holding up his two Oscars
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“He’s the kindest man, and he’s so sincere,” Jacob continued. “He’s brilliant.”

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Off the back of hit films like Saltburn and Priscilla, Jacob certainly had a busy end to 2023. And now, with Frankenstein and a new season of Euphoria in the pipeline, it’s looking like his 2024 is going to be just as packed.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

As it currently stands, Andrew has not commented on Frankenstein. Deadline reported that his departure from the project was due to postponements after last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strikes. He also has an upcoming film with Florence Pugh, We Live In Time, which is set to release later this year.

florence and him announcing on stage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

You can watch Jacob’s full appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here.

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtu.be

