An Awkward Excerpt From Tina Fey’s 2011 Memoir Is Going Viral Amid The Toxic Workplace Accusations Against Jimmy Fallon, And Here’s Why

Last week, Rolling Stone published claims from Tonight Show staffers alleging that Jimmy’s “erratic” behavior created an unhealthy and hostile environment behind the scenes.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Amid the accusations that Jimmy Fallon fostered a toxic workplace environment on The Tonight Show, an excerpt from Tina Fey’s 2011 memoir is making the rounds online.

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon sitting at his desk on the set of The Tonight Show
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Last Thursday, Rolling Stone published a lengthy article in which they spoke to 2 current and 14 former employees about their experiences working on Jimmy’s NBC talk show.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot;
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

The piece brought to light allegations of an “ugly environment behind the scenes,” with many of the staffers claiming that Jimmy’s “erratic” behavior fueled the “toxic” atmosphere.

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

According to staff, it was apparently known that there would be “good Jimmy days” and “bad Jimmy days.” On occasions that the host arrived in a bad mood, those around him would apparently fear his “outbursts,” with one former employee saying that “everybody walked on eggshells.”

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No,’” the ex-staff member alleged. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

Adam Sandler on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot;
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked,” another former employee told the outlet. “People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

At the time the story was published, a spokesperson for Jimmy did not comment on the record. However, NBC addressed the allegations in a statement, saying that “providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.”

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

On Friday, Rolling Stone published a follow-up report claiming that Jimmy issued a personal apology to his staffers via a Zoom call on the same day that the initial investigation was published.

James Corden and Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Two members of staff who were in the meeting said that Jimmy expressed regret and assured his employees that he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show.”

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

In spite of his reported apology, Jimmy’s alleged behavior continues to be a major talking point online, with many fans unearthing the most cringe-worthy interactions from the show.

Joaquin Phoenix and Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What’s more, an excerpt from Tina Fey’s Bossypants memoir has picked up some major traction over the weekend, too.

Closeup of Jimmy and Tina
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for NBCUniversal

The passage from Tina’s 2011 book recalls the early years of her time working on Saturday Night Live between 1997 and 2006. Jimmy was also an SNL cast member at this time, having joined the show a year after Tina in 1998.

Closeup of Tina Fey
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In her book, Tina recalled a read-through in a crowded writers' room around the time that Amy Poehler joined the cast in 2001.

Closeup of Tina and Amy
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Of the incident, Tina remembered that Amy and Seth Meyers were interacting across the table from one another, and Amy “did something vulgar as a joke.” “I can't remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and ‘unladylike,’” she wrote.

Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler on &quot;Weekend Update&quot;
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to Tina, Jimmy was totally disgusted by Amy’s joke and proceeded to scold her in front of the busy room.

Closeup of Jimmy and Amy
Kmazur / WireImage

“Jimmy Fallon, who was arguably the star of the show at the time, turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said: ‘Stop that! It's not cute! I don't like it,’” she remembered.

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

In response, “Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. ‘I don't fucking care if you like it,’” Tina recalled.

Closeup of Amy Poehler
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

She claimed that “Jimmy was visibly startled” by the clap-back, and that Amy “went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit.”

Closeup of Jimmy Fallon
Jesse Grant / WireImage

“Amy made it clear that she wasn't there to be cute. She wasn't there to play wives and girlfriends in the boys' scenes,” the excerpt said. “She was there to do what she wanted to do, and she did not fucking care if you like it.”

Closeup of Amy Poehler
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

According to USA Today, Tina clarifies elsewhere in the book that “Jimmy and Amy are very good friends, and there was never any real beef between them.”

Amy and Jimmy on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot;
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

More than a decade after this reported exchange took place, Jimmy landed the coveted role of hosting The Tonight Show, taking over from Jay Leno in 2014.

Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer