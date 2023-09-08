Jimmy Fallon Reportedly Apologized To “Tonight Show” Staffers And Said He Feels “So Bad” After Being Accused Of Creating A Toxic Workplace Environment With His “Erratic” Behavior

According to Rolling Stone, Jimmy and his showrunner addressed their employees in a brief Zoom call on Thursday evening.

Warning: This post includes brief mention of suicidal ideation.

According to numerous sources, Jimmy Fallon has apologized to staffers on The Tonight Show after a Rolling Stone report accused him of fostering a toxic and unhealthy work environment.

Jimmy Fallon sits at his desk on The Tonight Show stage
The publication spoke to two current and 14 former employees about their experiences working on the NBC talk show, shedding light on the apparently “ugly environment behind the scenes.”

Pete Davidson speaks as Jimmy Fallon listens during an interview
The report, which was published yesterday morning, included claims that the “toxic” atmosphere stemmed primarily from the host’s “erratic” behavior and was heightened by the nine different showrunners who’ve managed the show since Jimmy succeeded Jay Leno in 2014.

Jimmy on the talk show smiling at his desk
“It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked,” one former employee told the outlet. “People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

Jimmy Fallon wearing a tuxedo as he walks outside at an event
It was apparently known among staff that there would be “good Jimmy days” and “bad Jimmy days.” On occasions when the host was in a bad mood, employees would apparently fear his belittling behavior and “outbursts.”

Jimmy Fallon stands on the stage of The Tonight Show
“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” another former employee alleged. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

Jimmy Fallon walks down a set of grand stairs at formal event
Several former staffers made claims that they witnessed Jimmy seemingly inebriated or smelling of alcohol while working. Eight employees of the show also alleged that his changing moods were affected by whether he appeared to be hungover.

Jimmy smiling during his monologue
“When something was wrong, we all knew how to behave afterward, which was just sort of avoid eye contact and don’t make another mistake,” one former staffer claimed.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon in a tuxedo
As a result of the allegedly hostile environment on the show, former staffers claimed that they’d use dressing rooms as “crying rooms” where they could go and decompress in private.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon in a tuxedo
An ex-employee told Rolling Stone that they were mentally in the “lowest place” of their life while working on the talk show, saying, “I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time.”

Jimmy Fallon stands next to The Tonight Show house band, the Roots
Representatives for Jimmy did not comment on the record. However, a spokesperson for NBC addressed the allegations in a statement, saying that “providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.”

Jimmy Fallon interviewing Matt Damon
“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” the statement read. “As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Jimmy Fallon on the show&#x27;s stage
And now Rolling Stone reports that Jimmy has issued a personal apology to his staffers.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon sitting and smiling
In a follow-up article published hours after the initial exposé on Thursday, the publication shared reports that the talk show host and his showrunner, Chris Miller, addressed their employees in a brief Zoom call that evening.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon on the show&#x27;s stage
Two staffers who were in the meeting told Rolling Stone that Jimmy apologized and said he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show.”

A bearded Jimmy Fallon applauds as he stands next to Dolly Parton on The Tonight Show
“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” he apparently said. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon in a tuxedo
The employees who were in the call said that Jimmy’s message to staffers “felt pretty earnest” and that he also addressed The Tonight Show's high turnover in showrunners.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon in a tuxedo
“I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody,” he said, reportedly assuring employees that Chris is there to stay. “It should be the best show.”

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon smiling at his desk
BuzzFeed has contacted representatives for Jimmy and NBC for comment.

