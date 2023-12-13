Here’s Why George Clooney Is At A “Tactical Disadvantage” With His And Amal’s 6-Year-Old Twins

“They just look at me like, ‘You’re an idiot,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re 6!’” George said of his and Amal’s twins, Ella and Alexander.

George Clooney might be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he’s also just your average dad, too.

As you probably know, George and Amal Clooney got married in 2014, and three years later became parents to twins, Ella and Alexander.

Taking a break from dad duties, George is currently on the road promoting his new movie, The Boys in the Boat, which he produced and directed, and stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the Oscar winner gave some rare insight into life at home — discussing everything from the Tooth Fairy to his son’s love of Batman.

And while his kids may only be 6 years old, George made it clear that he’s already making sure they’re equipped with some pretty valuable life skills.

“They speak French and they speak Italian, and my wife speaks French and Italian,” he said, noting that he’s “not a very smart person” so has made sure his kids are “armed” with different languages.

Jimmy teased that George is at a “tactical disadvantage” in their family of four, being that the rest of them can communicate in languages he can’t understand. However, he seems happy to embrace it.

“Yeah, it’s bad. It’s OK, though, you know, I’m enjoying the ignorance of it all,” he replied, joking that his kids will sometimes speak to him in different languages. “I kind of enjoy it.”

Jimmy proceeded to ask if the twins might think their dad is “dumb” because he can’t talk in French or Italian, to which George replied a firm “yes.”

“I’ll try to fake something in the wrong language,” he said, “and they just look at me like, ‘You’re an idiot,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re 6!’”

Now, if you know anything about George and Amal, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that their kids are already adding multiple languages to their mini résumés.

Amal, of course, is a high profile lawyer, specializing in international law and human rights. And over the years, George has made no secret of his admiration for his wife’s work.

In fact, he joked on Monday that he’s started introducing himself as “Amal Clooney's husband,” and feels “embarrassed” posing alongside her on the red carpet.

“My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for his new movie.

However, George still doesn’t shy away from poking fun at Amal, who he claims is lacking in culinary skills, despite all her other accolades.

“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things — but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” he told Extra on the red carpet.

Notably, neither George nor Amal were set on the idea of having kids when they got together, though they had a change of heart after tying the knot.

“There was an assumption that we didn't want them,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, shortly after the twins were born. “Then after the wedding, Amal and I were talking, and we just felt like we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

And once Ella and Alexander were in the world, George gushed that his goal was simply to raise happy and healthy children.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don't screw this up,’” he continued. “You are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights.”

You can watch George’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel here.

