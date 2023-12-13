Here’s Why George Clooney Is At A “Tactical Disadvantage” With His And Amal’s 6-Year-Old Twins

“My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for his new movie.
However, George still doesn’t shy away from poking fun at Amal, who he claims is lacking in culinary skills, despite all her other accolades.
“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things — but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” he told Extra on the red carpet.
Notably, neither George nor Amal were set on the idea of having kids when they got together, though they had a change of heart after tying the knot.
“There was an assumption that we didn't want them,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, shortly after the twins were born. “Then after the wedding, Amal and I were talking, and we just felt like we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”
And once Ella and Alexander were in the world, George gushed that his goal was simply to raise happy and healthy children.
“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don't screw this up,’” he continued. “You are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights.”