FKA Twigs Discussed Her Abuse Allegations Against Shia LaBeouf

Content Warning: This post discusses domestic abuse.
FKA Twigs made rare comments about her abuse allegations against her ex, Shia LaBeouf.
Twigs and LaBeouf started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of his semi-autobiographical movie, Honey Boy. They split about a year later, and in December 2020, she filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.
In the lawsuit, published first by the New York Times, Twigs alleged “relentless” abuse by the actor, including claims that he strangled her, knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, and threatened to crash a car they were both in.
At the time, LaBeouf claimed that many of the allegations were untrue, but said in a statement that he needed to “accept accountability for those things I have done.”
After numerous delays, the case is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in October. And now, Twigs has discussed the long-lasting impacts of abuse.
Twigs said she’s “had to be very compassionate” with herself in recent years, emphasizing the importance of listening to her body and mind to “get better.”
Since filing the lawsuit, Twigs has discussed further details of her relationship with LaBeouf. In January 2021, she said during a podcast appearance that she felt “intimidated and controlled” by him, and worried that she’d “never be believed” if she came forward with her claims.
In August 2022, LaBeouf discussed the emotional and physical abuse allegations at length and confessed to making mistakes in the relationship.
Though he did not name Twigs in that interview, he described his accuser as a “saint” and implied that she “saved [his] fucking life” by speaking out.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.