Angus Cloud’s rise to fame has been unusual, to say the least.
At the age of 18, he was approached by a casting agent while walking down the street and asked to audition for the role of Fezco in HBO’s then-upcoming drama Euphoria.
Angus was working as a waiter in an American chicken-and-waffles restaurant in New York City at the time.
“She gave me her phone number, so I called her, I went, they had me do a couple auditions and whatnot, and then I flew out to film the pilot in LA,” he told the Face in a recent interview.
The rest, as they say, is history, with Euphoria now heading into its third season and Fez a firm fan favorite.
In addition to his success on the small screen, Angus recently revealed that he has landed movie roles, and he has also become a surprise fashion icon.
Signed to IMG Models, Angus is a regular face on the trendiest magazine covers and the hottest red carpets.
But despite his newfound fame as a Gen-Z It boy, Angus has admitted that he is “uncomfortable” with the attention that comes with being a celebrity, insisting that he’s just “a regular dude.”
“I don’t like being special. I don’t want to be special. I like being regular,” he told the Face. “I don’t want people to open doors for me like I’m like a prince or some shit. I do really appreciate it, though.”
He went on: “I open doors for people, too, you know? But it’s getting to a point where I’m uncomfortable with special treatment. I’m not comfortable with it. I’m just a regular dude, man.”
“I don’t like the famous part, to be honest with you. I don’t want to be a celebrity. I don’t like people recognizing me,” Angus said, before adding: “All the fans are great. If you see me and you want to say ‘What’s up?’ I’m happy to see you.”
Before the chance encounter that led to his acting career, Angus said that he hadn’t had any life plans and was just happy to “go with the flow and figure it out.”
And this was highlighted in a recent viral clip of Angus working in New York restaurant Woodland, with TikTok user @Just.Darleen surprised to see the familiar face when she rewatched her video from 2018.
In the clip, Angus was caught on camera as he cleared the table while Darleen was filmed dancing. She wrote: “Wow, 4 years ago Fez was my waiter at my birthday brunch in Brooklyn.”
Euphoria fans were obsessed with the throwback, with one commenting: “I’m so proud of him 😭.” Another added: “Just shows that everyone has to start somewhere.”
“This makes me like him even more,” a third wrote. “He’s always been a hardworking king,” one more remarked.
But Angus has admitted that he is bothered by people looking into his past, although he was quick to add that he hasn’t got “anything to hide.”
“I hate that people are trying to do detective work into my past, it bothers me,” he said. “But it’s, whatever, I haven’t got anything to hide.”
Angus went on to recall a time where his Facebook profile was found by fans and his comments about Mexican food circulated on social media.
“Those motherfuckers found my old Facebook – we didn’t even know how to use Facebook back then!” He laughed. “They must have pulled up some shit from when I was like 10 years old. I said [in a post]: ‘I hate Mexican food.’”
“I’m like, bro, I probably had bad Taco Bell, like, two seconds before I posted that,” he explained. “Stop trying to stretch this shit out. Whatever. Haters gonna hate, it is what it is. That’s their job and I feel bad for them.”
Angus previously revealed that Euphoria’s creator and writer, Sam Levinson, initially planned to kill Fez off in the opening season of the show before having a last-minute change of heart.
“Apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never going to stay],” he said at the time. “No one ever told me.”
In fact, Angus only found out about his character’s original fate through his costar Jacob Elordi, with the actor adding: “It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, 'Oh yeah, you didn't know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].’”
And this isn’t the only time that Angus has made it into the show’s next season by the skin of his teeth, with Ashtray actor Javon Walton revealing that Fez was originally going to die in the Season 2 finale last week.
“[Ashtray] wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy,” Javon told Variety. “And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot.”
And considering how popular Angus is both on and off screen, I think we can all agree that it’d be a crime for Sam to actually follow through with killing Fez off any time soon.
