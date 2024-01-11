Fortunately, it sounds like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski aren’t going to be the next Hollywood couple to call it quits.
The duo — who’ve been married since 2010 — recently found themselves at the center of online speculation after it looked like they may have been discussing a “divorce” on the Golden Globes red carpet. And if that sounds bizarre, then you’d be correct.
If you haven’t seen it, CBS posted a video on their TikTok page showing John and Emily posing on the red carpet. In the short clip, they both appear to be smiling and happy as they mumble quietly to each other — just normal married couple stuff.