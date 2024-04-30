So, on Sunday, Melissa attended the Center Theatre Group’s annual gala in LA, dressed to the nines in a stunning mint-colored ensemble.
Melissa walked the red carpet with director Adam Shankman, and as you often do after a fun night out, the actor took to Instagram the next day to share a few photographs of her and her date.
And as many of Melissa’s followers flooded the comments section with praise for her stylish look, the one and only Barbra Streisand arrived with other thoughts on her mind.
“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” a comment from Barbra’s official Instagram account read beneath the post.
Even though Melissa and Barbra are known to be friendly in real life, it’s no surprise that the comment still shocked fans — with many wondering whether it was posted accidentally.
And while plenty of people joked that the comment was giving the same harmless energy as an auntie on Facebook, others were more critical of the move — with one user describing it as “strange” and “disrespectful” to pose a question about someone’s body so publicly.
Before long, Barbra’s comment was seemingly deleted. However, that hasn’t stopped the screenshots from gaining a ton of attention online — which is ironic, given that Barbra previously inspired a legal term called the Streisand Effect, used to describe instances where high-profile people unintentionally draw more attention to information by trying to wipe it from the public domain.
BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Barbra to clarify the situation, and we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear anything.