Barbra Streisand Commented On Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram Post Asking If She’s Using Ozempic, And People Are Very Confused

“She probably thought it was a DM lol.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Barbra Streisand has sparked confusion online after she appeared to leave a very personal comment on Melissa McCarthy’s latest Instagram post.

Barbra Streisand on stage at an event, wearing a black jacket with gold embellishments and a hat
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

So, on Sunday, Melissa attended the Center Theatre Group’s annual gala in LA, dressed to the nines in a stunning mint-colored ensemble.

Melissa McCarthy and Adam Shankman entering the gala
Joce / GC Images

Melissa walked the red carpet with director Adam Shankman, and as you often do after a fun night out, the actor took to Instagram the next day to share a few photographs of her and her date.

Closeup of Melissa McCarthy
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚🩷”

And as many of Melissa’s followers flooded the comments section with praise for her stylish look, the one and only Barbra Streisand arrived with other thoughts on her mind.

Closeup of Barbra Streisand onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” a comment from Barbra’s official Instagram account read beneath the post.

Screenshot of Barbra Streisand&#x27;s comment on Melissa McCarthy&#x27;s post
Instagram / @barbrastreisand / @melissamccarthy / Comments By Celebs / Via instagram.com

For context, Melissa has talked openly about experiencing weight fluctuations for many years. However, she has not publicly discussed using Ozempic — a drug used to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes, which has seen a recent surge in celebrities using it for weight-loss purposes.

Even though Melissa and Barbra are known to be friendly in real life, it’s no surprise that the comment still shocked fans — with many wondering whether it was posted accidentally.

Barbra Streisand in profile wearing a black outfit at an evening event
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Once screenshots of the comment started circulating on X, some users speculated that the 82-year-old icon may have thought she was replying to Melissa’s post privately.


“She probably thought it was a DM lol,” one user replied to a screenshot of the comment with over 15,000 likes.


“DOES SHE NOT KNOW EVERYONE CAN SEE HER COMMENTS???” asked someone else.

And while plenty of people joked that the comment was giving the same harmless energy as an auntie on Facebook, others were more critical of the move — with one user describing it as “strange” and “disrespectful” to pose a question about someone’s body so publicly.

Melissa McCarthy smiling in a black V-neck top and glamorous earrings at an event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Before long, Barbra’s comment was seemingly deleted. However, that hasn’t stopped the screenshots from gaining a ton of attention online — which is ironic, given that Barbra previously inspired a legal term called the Streisand Effect, used to describe instances where high-profile people unintentionally draw more attention to information by trying to wipe it from the public domain.

Barbra Streisand wearing a black outfit with necklace, posing at the Tribeca Film Festival
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

“Serving the Streisand Effect in real time,” one person wrote on X, acknowledging the coincidence of it all.

BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Barbra to clarify the situation, and we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear anything.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer