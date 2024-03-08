Ariana Grande’s New Album Hints That Her Split From Dalton Gomez Was Far Messier Than We First Thought, So Here’s Everything We Learned

“Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror,” she sings. “Hope you feel alright when you're in her.”

Ellen Durney
Ariana Grande’s album, Eternal Sunshine, is here. And as well as some huge bops, it appears to provide all-new insight into her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

For a reminder of all the context we had going in, it was reported on July 17 that Ariana and Dalton had separated after two years of marriage. Neither of them publicly commented on the split, but within a month they’d simultaneously filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

While both Ari and Dalton stayed silent, it quickly became evident that their marriage had been on the rocks for a while before news of their separation broke to the public. And at the time, it seemed that the apparent rift had been caused by the fact that Ari was away in England working on the Wicked movies.

In January 2023, Dalton was photographed visiting Ari in London, with insiders claiming the trip was a “last-ditch effort” to save the marriage. However, the couple decided to call things off soon after this, with their official date of separation listed as Feb. 20 in their divorce docs.

As you may know, Ariana’s last studio album, Positions — which was recorded shortly after she was first linked with Dalton in 2020 — encapsulated the giddy excitement of their early relationship in the throes of COVID-19 lockdowns.

And now, three years later, Eternal Sunshine tells quite a different behind-the-scenes story, revealing how it all fell apart in private.

Of course, before we get into it, we must first acknowledge that lyrical interpretation is entirely subjective and that this analysis is rooted in speculation based on what we already know about Ariana’s relationships.

So, the 13-track album begins with Ariana pointedly questioning if she’s truly happy in her relationship, urging herself to be honest about how she’s really feeling.

“How can I tell if I'm in the right relationship? / Aren't you really s’posed to know that shit? / Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don't know,” she sings on the first verse of “intro (end of the world).”


Track one sets the tone for her contemplative journey as Ariana expresses her doubts about how much her partner loves her — and how much she loves him, too.


“If the moon went dark tonight / And if it all ended tomorrow / Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind? / And if it all ended tomorrow / Would you be the one on mine?” she sings in the second verse.

And as “intro” leaves listeners questioning the fractured relationship dynamic, the second track skips ahead in time to when Ari finally decides to leave.

As the beat kicks in, “bye” gives a sense of Ariana’s optimism as she walks away from the past and accepts that the relationship wasn’t serving her, in spite of the fact that she and her partner both tried “hard” to make it work.


“This ain't the first time I've been hostage to these tears / I can't believe I'm finally moving through my fears,” she sings, before giving a shoutout to her friend, Courtney Chipolone, pulling up in the driveway to collect her and her belongings.

In “bye,” she makes it clear that the decision to leave was a long time coming, and as the album continues, Ari seemingly provides listeners with a play-by-play of the complicated events and feelings that led to the eventual downfall.

Painting a picture of the cyclical pain they were both enduring as a couple, the third track, “​don’t wanna break up again,” enters into the nitty gritty of Ariana and Dalton’s alleged relationship troubles as she’s left feeling isolated by his seeming lack of care for her.

“I fall asleep cryin' / You turn up the TV / You don't wanna hear me / One more sleepless night,” she sings, as she continues to contemplate if life would be better if she could face her fears and put an end to the cycle of unhappiness — notably describing the marriage as a “situationship.”


“I'm too much for you / So I really gotta do / The thing I don't wanna do / No, I don't, don't, don't, don't,” the pre-chorus goes, before she later hints that they both know the relationship has run its course, singing: “We both know it's time / So we say goodbye.”

Taking on a slightly more resentful tone on the same song, Ariana gives insight into the work she did to try and mend their relationship, before suggesting that it went to waste because her partner only returned the effort when it was too late — perhaps alluding to reports of Dalton’s “last-ditch” attempt to save the marriage.

And as those lyrics begin to hint at some bitterness towards her partner, the album’s title track seeks to explain why.

Marking the most revelatory song yet, “eternal sunshine” alludes to the lies and manipulation in the relationship, revealing that the pair were forced apart by his alleged cheating.

“I don't care what people say / We both know I couldn't change you / I guess you could say the same / Can't rearrange truth,” she sings in the first chorus. “I've never seen someone lie like you do /So much, even you start to think it's true / Get me out of this loop.”


Playing out the supposed infidelity from the perspective of both her partner and the person he’s cheating with, Ari even seems to suggest that the affair took place in her home, singing: “Now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest / Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends.”


In the chorus, she doubles down on the anger she feels as she processes the betrayal. “I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror/ Hope you feel alright when you're in her,” she sings.

This track serves as a turning point on the album as the songs transition from one side of the breakup to the other. And by the time we reach track 11, Ariana is looking back on the demise of the relationship in hindsight.

Throughout “​i wish i hated you,” Ari grapples with the loss of her partner as she readjusts to a new life without him once he’s moved out of their home.

Though she’s mourning the loss, “​i wish i hated you” centers Ariana’s acceptance as she picks herself back up and looks toward a brighter future in the last two tracks on the album.

And so, as track one began with Ari asking herself if she’s in the right relationship, the album pointedly ends with a recording of her grandmother — known as Nonna — answering the question she initially posed.

So, there you have it. Ariana’s new album answered her questions — and perhaps a lot of ours, too.

Dalton hasn’t responded to any of the implications on the album regarding him, but we’ll let you know if he ever does.

