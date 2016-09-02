Brock Turner Has Been Released From Jail After Serving Three Months For Sexual Assault

The former Stanford swimmer's lenient sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman sparked national outrage.

Brock Turner, a former student-athlete at Stanford University, was released from county jail on Friday after serving just three months for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster in January 2015.

As he exited Santa Clara County Jail, people in the crowd shouted to Turner, who wore a button-up shirt and pants, "Are you going to say you're sorry, Brock?"

He did not respond, and avoided making eye contact with them.

Turner's lenient sentence drew national outrage, and a letter read to him by his victim during his sentencing was widely shared across social media. In the letter, his victim described the "severe impact" that the assault had on her.



Santa Clara County Sherrif Laurie Smith was at the jail Friday ahead of Turner's release, advocating for a bill that aims to increase the punishment for sex crimes against intoxicated victims.

In the release, Smith writes, "probation is not a fair sentence for anyone convicted of a sexual assault felony against an intoxicated and unconscious victim."