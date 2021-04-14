Call me crazy — I truly would not blame you — but I took the time to do the math on this. Taylor has said in the past that she has a thing about numbers, so it's important that we pay attention to all of them.

Stephen Colbert was born on May 13, 1964. That means he would have been 44 years and 179 days old on November 8, 2008, which definitely wasn't the day she recorded "Hey Stephen," because Fearless was released just three days later, on November 11. So Taylor couldn't have been referring to the release date, either.

So, my theory is that the "give or take" is doing a lot of important work here, and that the numbers 44 and 179 are a big clue. If you add all those numbers together, you get 25. Let's put a pin in this for later.